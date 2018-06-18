Thirty-One Berger Singerman Attorneys Recognized In 2018 Edition Of Florida Super Lawyers

MIAMI, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Singerman, Florida's business law firm, announced today that Super Lawyers magazine has recognized nearly half of the firm's diverse attorney roster once again. The list includes 21 attorneys named "Florida Super Lawyers" and another 10 as "Rising Stars". Attorneys recognized in the 2018 "Florida Super Lawyers Top Lists" include Paul Steven Singerman, co-chair of Berger Singerman, who received the honor of being named the number one attorney in Florida for the fourth consecutive year, as well as Jordi Guso and Charles H. Lichtman, who were voted into the "Top 100 Florida Super Lawyers" list. The Berger Singerman attorneys honored with this recognition represent strengths throughout all firm practice teams, including Business Reorganization, Business, Finance & Tax, Dispute Resolution, and Government & Regulatory.
The Berger Singerman attorneys named "Florida Super Lawyers" include:
|
Miami
|
Corporate; M&A; Securities
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Real Estate; Corporate
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Real Estate; Corporate
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Business Litigation
|
Miami
|
Bankruptcy
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Business Litigation
|
Miami
|
Business Litigation; Bankruptcy
|
Miami
|
Business Litigation; Bankruptcy
|
Miami
|
Bankruptcy
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Insurance; Business Litigation
|
Tallahassee
|
Business Litigation; Administrative Law
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Tax; Corporate
|
Miami
|
Civil Litigation; White Collar
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Business Litigation; Securities Litigation
|
Miami
|
Business Litigation
|
Tallahassee
|
Bankruptcy
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Business Litigation; Employment
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Employment
|
Miami
|
Real Estate; Corporate
|
Miami
|
Bankruptcy; Business Litigation
|
Tallahassee
|
Environmental; Administrative Law
The Berger Singerman attorneys honored as "Rising Stars," a category highlighting lawyers under the age of 40 for excellence in their profession, include:
|
Boca Raton
|
Bankruptcy; Business Litigation
|
Miami
|
Land Use and Zoning
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Business Litigation
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Tax
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Bankruptcy; Business Litigation
|
Miami
|
Real Estate
|
Miami
|
Business Immigration
|
Miami
|
Real Estate
|
Miami
|
Bankruptcy; Business Litigation
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Business Litigation
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process for the attorneys includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Only up to five percent of lawyers in the state of Florida can be recognized as "Super Lawyers," while less than three percent are named "Rising Stars."
Berger Singerman's 31 attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers follows other prestigious awards and recognitions that the firm has received, including being named a top Florida law firm by Chambers USA for 15 consecutive years. Additionally, the firm's Dispute Resolution team was recognized earlier this year by the Daily Business Review as the "2018 Midsize Litigation Department of the Year." The firm has also been ranked in The National Law Journal's "Midsize Hot List," and was included in Best Lawyers in America's 2017 edition as well as U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyers and Best Law Firms lists.
Media Contact:
rbb Communications/ 305-967-6678
Julie Jimenez/Julie.Jimenez@rbbcommunications.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thirty-one-berger-singerman-attorneys-recognized-in-2018-edition-of-florida-super-lawyers-300667787.html
SOURCE Berger Singerman
Share this article