The Berger Singerman attorneys named "Florida Super Lawyers" include:

The Berger Singerman attorneys honored as "Rising Stars," a category highlighting lawyers under the age of 40 for excellence in their profession, include:

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process for the attorneys includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Only up to five percent of lawyers in the state of Florida can be recognized as "Super Lawyers," while less than three percent are named "Rising Stars."

Berger Singerman's 31 attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers follows other prestigious awards and recognitions that the firm has received, including being named a top Florida law firm by Chambers USA for 15 consecutive years. Additionally, the firm's Dispute Resolution team was recognized earlier this year by the Daily Business Review as the "2018 Midsize Litigation Department of the Year." The firm has also been ranked in The National Law Journal's "Midsize Hot List," and was included in Best Lawyers in America's 2017 edition as well as U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyers and Best Law Firms lists.

Media Contact:

rbb Communications/ 305-967-6678

Julie Jimenez/Julie.Jimenez@rbbcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thirty-one-berger-singerman-attorneys-recognized-in-2018-edition-of-florida-super-lawyers-300667787.html

SOURCE Berger Singerman

Related Links

https://www.bergersingerman.com

