Thirty-One Berger Singerman Attorneys Recognized In 2018 Edition Of Florida Super Lawyers

Paul Steven Singerman, Jordi Guso and Charles H. Lichtman Included in Top 100 List in Florida; Singerman Ranked as the Top Attorney in the State for the Fourth Consecutive Year

11:22 ET

MIAMI, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Singerman, Florida's business law firm, announced today that Super Lawyers magazine has recognized nearly half of the firm's diverse attorney roster once again. The list includes 21 attorneys named "Florida Super Lawyers" and another 10 as "Rising Stars". Attorneys recognized in the 2018 "Florida Super Lawyers Top Lists" include Paul Steven Singerman, co-chair of Berger Singerman, who received the honor of being named the number one attorney in Florida for the fourth consecutive year, as well as Jordi Guso and Charles H. Lichtman, who were voted into the "Top 100 Florida Super Lawyers" list. The Berger Singerman attorneys honored with this recognition represent strengths throughout all firm practice teams, including Business Reorganization, Business, Finance & Tax, Dispute Resolution, and Government & Regulatory.

The Berger Singerman attorneys named "Florida Super Lawyers" include:

Daniel H. Aronson 

Miami

Corporate; M&A; Securities               

Robert W. Barron 

Fort Lauderdale

Real Estate; Corporate

James L. Berger 

Fort Lauderdale

Real Estate; Corporate

Mitchell W. Berger 

Fort Lauderdale

Business Litigation

Howard J. Berlin 

Miami 

Bankruptcy

Anthony J. Carriuolo 

Fort Lauderdale

Business Litigation

James D. Gassenheimer 

Miami 

Business Litigation; Bankruptcy

David L. Gay 

Miami

Business Litigation; Bankruptcy

Jordi Guso 

Miami

Bankruptcy

Michael J. Higer 

Fort Lauderdale 

Insurance; Business Litigation

Melanie Ann Hines 

Tallahassee 

Business Litigation; Administrative Law

Nick Jovanovich 

Fort Lauderdale 

Tax; Corporate

Sharon L. Kegerreis 

Miami

Civil Litigation; White Collar

Charles H. Lichtman 

Fort Lauderdale

Business Litigation; Securities Litigation

Katie S. Phang 

Miami

Business Litigation

Brian G. Rich 

Tallahassee 

Bankruptcy

Leonard K. Samuels 

Fort Lauderdale

Business Litigation; Employment

Frank Scruggs 

Fort Lauderdale

Employment

Marc Stephen Shuster 

Miami 

Real Estate; Corporate

Paul Steven Singerman 

Miami 

Bankruptcy; Business Litigation

Daniel H. Thompson 

Tallahassee 

Environmental; Administrative Law

The Berger Singerman attorneys honored as "Rising Stars," a category highlighting lawyers under the age of 40 for excellence in their profession, include:

Ashley Dillman Bruce 

Boca Raton

Bankruptcy; Business Litigation

Javier E. Fernandez 

Miami 

Land Use and Zoning

Gavin C. Gaukroger 

Fort Lauderdale

Business Litigation

Mitchell W. Goldberg 

Fort Lauderdale

Tax

Zachary P. Hyman 

Fort Lauderdale

Bankruptcy; Business Litigation

Iryna Ivashchuk 

Miami 

Real Estate

Adriana Kostencki 

Miami

Business Immigration

Barry D. Lapides 

Miami 

Real Estate

Isaac M. Marcushamer 

Miami 

Bankruptcy; Business Litigation

Caitlin Trowbridge 

Fort Lauderdale

Business Litigation

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process for the attorneys includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Only up to five percent of lawyers in the state of Florida can be recognized as "Super Lawyers," while less than three percent are named "Rising Stars."

Berger Singerman's 31 attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers follows other prestigious awards and recognitions that the firm has received, including being named a top Florida law firm by Chambers USA for 15 consecutive years. Additionally, the firm's Dispute Resolution team was recognized earlier this year by the Daily Business Review as the "2018 Midsize Litigation Department of the Year." The firm has also been ranked in The National Law Journal's "Midsize Hot List," and was included in Best Lawyers in America's 2017 edition as well as U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyers and Best Law Firms lists.

Media Contact:
rbb Communications/ 305-967-6678
Julie Jimenez/Julie.Jimenez@rbbcommunications.com  

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thirty-one-berger-singerman-attorneys-recognized-in-2018-edition-of-florida-super-lawyers-300667787.html

SOURCE Berger Singerman

