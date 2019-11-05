Thirty-One Gifts teams up again with World Vision for Giving Tuesday to help families in the U.S. and overseas

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Giving Tuesday, Thirty-One Gifts and World Vision are once again joining forces to help even more people in need. Any gift given to World Vision on Giving Tuesday, December 3, will be matched with a donation of product up to $1 million from Thirty-One Gifts—helping communities around the world with items to support new moms, deliver medical supplies, and keep girls in school.

"We cannot address the root causes of poverty and suffering without the generous support of our corporate partners, like Thirty-One Gifts. From volunteering, product donation, financial gifts and more, their partnership enables us to provide essential supplies to under-resourced communities in the U.S. and around the world," said Samantha King, manager of corporate partnerships for World Vision U.S. "We are grateful for the many years Thirty-One Gifts has partnered with us to help transform the lives of children, women and their families."

"We're honored to come alongside World Vision to help the most vulnerable communities around the world," said Wendy Bradshaw, Executive Director of Community Affairs at Thirty-One Gifts. "It is so powerful to see the impact our products can have in spreading hope – whether it's hygiene Hope Kits for survivors of a natural disaster or victims of domestic violence, diaper bags to help new moms needing support, or sturdy bags to help encourage girls to stay in school. It's our pleasure to help more individuals and families in need everywhere through our donation match on Giving Tuesday."

Last year, thanks to Thirty-One Gift's donations, communities in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America received towels for medical centers, thermals to help girls carry their books through tough terrain, and sturdy bags for traveling medical workers.

This is the sixth year the two organizations have partnered together on Giving Tuesday to spread generosity during the holiday season. Since this partnership first formed in 2014, Thirty-One Gifts has donated more than $42 million in products and cash to the humanitarian organization.

Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day devoted to charitable giving, volunteering and advocacy, in response to the consumer focus of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. All Thirty-One Gifts donations from Giving Tuesday this year will be used internationally to support babies, women, and their families.

Once again for Giving Tuesday, World Vision's Give-back Gift Shop will be taking in place in New York City. This free, interactive pop-up shop brings charitable giving to life inside Bryant Park's iconic Winter Village , December 2-3, 2019. Event attendees can interact with charitable gifts they can give through World Vision this holiday season, including live farm animals and care kits for families in the U.S.

The World Vision Gift Catalog is one of the most popular gift-giving platforms for families across the United States. Launched more than 24 years ago, shoppers can give gifts in a loved one's name and choose to send a personalized card describing the gift and its impact. Gifts range in price from $16 to $39,000 and include a variety of life-changing items, including handmade gifts, livestock, water filtration systems, economic empowerment services, access to medicine, clothing, school supplies and more. To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog, visit http://www.worldvision.org or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387).

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit www.worldvision.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA

About Thirty-One Gifts:

Thirty-One Gifts is one of the leading direct-selling companies in the U.S. and one of the largest in the world. The distinctive functional products include purses and wallets, totes and bags, home organization solutions and décor, jewelry and more, most of which can be personalized. Products are sold through more than 73,000 independent sales consultants via home parties in all 50 U.S. states and nine provinces in Canada. The company was named for Proverbs 31, a chapter of the Bible that celebrates hard-working women who are compassionate, gracious and inspiring to their families and the people around them. The independent business opportunity offers a unique solution to women's need to earn extra income while working independently.

Giving is a major part of who Thirty-One is, and they partner with nonprofit organizations that align with their mission to serve and support girls, women and families. This year, they will donate approximately 5 percent of net total sales in product and cash to support those organizations. To date, they have provided more than $100 million in product and cash to nonprofit organizations that share their mission.

