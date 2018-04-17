"Whether it is through scientific discovery, business, literature, medicine, or law, immigrants enrich our everyday lives in the United States in profound ways. As a country, we need to refocus our attention on immigrant contributions," said Craig Harwood, who directs the Fellowship program, which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary.

In addition to announcing the new class of Fellows, the program released new eligibility requirements for the 2019 Fellowship. While the Fellowship has been open to DACA recipients since 2014, it has now expanded its requirements to include former DACA recipients should the government program be rescinded.

"We wanted our eligibility requirements to reflect our continued support of DACA recipients, regardless of the politics that may play out in the coming months. We've seen firsthand how DACA recipients are achieving at the highest levels and giving back to this country. We want to help them do that," explained Harwood.

Founded by Hungarian immigrants, Daisy M. Soros and her late husband Paul Soros (1926-2013), The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans program honors continuing generations of immigrant contributions to the United States.

To read the full bios of the 2018 Fellows, visit www.pdsoros.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thirty-outstanding-immigrants-and-children-of-immigrants-each-awarded-90-000-for-graduate-school-studies-in-usa-300630902.html

SOURCE The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans