Thirty Outstanding Students Win Featherstone Scholarships Powered by State Farm, Embassy of Mexico Partnership

BALTIMORE, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation , an award-winning nonprofit, unveils its exceptional 30 Featherstone College Scholarship Award recipients. These outstanding students from Baltimore City and across the state of Maryland receive up to $3,000 scholarships for their stellar academic performance. This year's impressive honorees include notable Featherstone winners such as Joseph Manu, a Coppin State University student, who made it to finals of the Tokyo Olympics for track and field.

The Featherstone Foundation's college and career readiness initiatives provide merit-based scholarships to first-generation college students and honors academic excellence from communities who are traditionally underrepresented in higher-education. The winners will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony Friday, September 24, 2021 at noon live streamed on the Foundation's Facebook page . During the event:

Monica Mitchell , founding board president, Lillie May Carroll Jackson School , will receive the Foundation's 2021 Changemaker Award that honors an influential leader who has made significant contributions to the community.

, founding board president, , will receive the Foundation's 2021 Changemaker Award that honors an influential leader who has made significant contributions to the community. Travis E. Mitchell , senior vice president & chief content officer, Maryland Public Television , will provide the keynote address.

, senior vice president & chief content officer, , will provide the keynote address. Mariana Díaz, deputy consul, Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, DC , will provide special remarks.

"We are delighted to partner with the Featherstone Foundation to provide special scholarship awards that support the higher educational aspirations of outstanding students of Mexican origin living in the United States,'' said Mariana Díaz, deputy consul, Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, DC.

"State Farm is delighted to support the Featherstone Foundation in their efforts to make higher education more attainable and accessible during these economically challenging times," said Gail Moody, owner, State Farm Agency.

"Our work helps ensure that graduation can be more attainable by lessening the financial burden and substantial economic strain that students face in pursuit of higher education," said Toria Hawkins, executive director, William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation.

This year's student honorees will attend Coppin State University, Goucher College, Morgan State University, Mount St. Mary's University, Northwestern University, Towson University, University of Maryland, College Park, and The University of Baltimore. Since 2017, the Featherstone Foundation has awarded over $156,000 in scholarships through 72 awards to students from 19 countries from 11 institutions.



Featherstone partners include Annie E. Casey Foundation, Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, D.C., Fulton Bank, Howard Bank, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Wells Fargo, State Farm and a host of individual donors and university matches.

Learn more about the event, here .

The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation creates sustainable solutions to bridge the opportunity divide for underserved communities.

