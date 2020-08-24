Thirty Seconds Milano Video & Film Production Company Brings Natural Scenery and Marvelous Locations of Italy Abroad

MILANO, Italy, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover breathtaking locations, unknown even to many Italians: Amalfi Coast, Venice, Tuscany, Rome, Florence, Puglia, Sicily, and Sardinia at your fingertips.



In usual times, but even more so in this period of restrictions between countries, the best way to continue the production is for one to take advantage of trustworthy and professional partners in order to be able to do Smart Working. Thirty Seconds is able to provide this service to American, European, and Asian Companies guaranteeing complete peace of mind, respectful of the sanitary standards dictated by the local Government, and for those wishing further technological support, they also offer advanced digital systems along with "direct" streaming connections. This is possible by connecting a camera to a smartbox and to a PC, which allows the Film Director or Creative Director to be able to control and direct the production remotely.



Maestro Bernardo Bertolucci once said: "We will remember the world through cinema."



From the Apennines to Sicily, including Sardinia and in many more locations Thirty Seconds Milano Film & Video Production Company provides all the permits necessary from every Italian region thanks to the fact that they are accredited members of the Lombardy Film Commission, who has the purpose to give the approval for photo and film shootings in the outdoor locations.

In addition to the direction and creativity, if you will find yourself needing producers that will guide you through Italy and its most beautiful cities and locations, you can certainly rely on the expertise of Thirty Seconds Milanos creative team. Knowing the territory, they can provide a detailed and professional consultancy on internal and external locations. Furthermore, they offer different formats of the finished work so that you can publish it on your social network as well as your website.



Thirty Seconds Milano based in the city, for over 25 years has been collaborating and working side by side with Advertising Agencies, Marketing Agencies, one to one clients, and firms who intend to achieve fantastic video content for documentaries/reportage, movies, aerial shootings, film corporate and native language interviews, both in Italian territory as well as on European territory. Furthermore, they use all the necessary film, lights, and broadcast equipment for the production of professional videos and films.



They pride themselves on being a company that understands and knows how to achieve all that one's agency or clients expect to have a clear instruction of the film production.



In their portfolio, you can find great international brands like Samsung, Nintendo, General Electric, CEIA, Electronic Arts, Siretessile, and other known Italian and international entrepreneurship which were Directed and Produced by the renowned Film Director and Creative Director Francesco Tolve who chiefly produces video corporate and advertisement films. Experts in the executive production have taken advantage of the experience and work inspiration of Thirty Seconds Milano. Artists of the caliber of Erika Lemay, Zucchero Fornaciari, Emma Marrone, Marco Mengoni, J-AX, Tony Adley, and so many more.

Their motto is: "We believe in better." And all of their clients can affirm it.



