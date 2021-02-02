Thirty-seven Percent of Responding Workforce Is Conflicted About COVID Vaccine

eMindful , the leading provider of live, virtual mindfulness solutions, conducted a survey of nearly 1,500 participants between Jan. 20 and 26. Responders were prompted to select one or more from eight options that resonated with their optimism or concerns about the vaccine effectiveness, the importance of community health, a poorly executed roll-out strategy and more. Overall, 75% of the responses were optimistic about the vaccine, while 25% were concerned. Of the unique responders, 45% selected exclusively optimistic responses, and 18% selected exclusively concerned responses; most interestingly, 37% responded with both optimism and concerns, signaling mixed emotions, and the need for additional education and resources.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now urges employers to make COVID-19 vaccination part of a workplace wellness program, and employers will need to lead a workforce through yet another period of uncertainty filled with conflicting emotions around safety and efficacy.

"A divided workforce will create challenges for employers when it comes to rolling out the vaccine," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "Putting employee educational campaigns and resources in place to ease anxiety and help with decision-making will be critical during this uncertain time."

eMindful conducts biweekly pulse surveys to identify the needs of its participants and to develop custom, real-time resources based on these insights. In response to this survey, eMindful developed and deployed a collection of mindfulness content for employers and their population around purposeful decision making, mindfully managing anxiety, calming uncertainty and confusion, mindful leadership, cultivating compassion, and internal communications resources to help employees with stress around the vaccine.

"The skills required to be resilient through uncertain times are proven," Pigatti said. "This survey shares employee insights that are guiding employer strategies with relevant resources to keep their workforce informed, decisive, and supported in this ever-changing world."

