Thirty-Six Top Career Authors Provide Students and College Graduates Advice on How to Get Jobs Quicker at Annual Grad CareerFestival!

Don Philabaum wrote the book, The Unemployed Grad and What Parents Can Do About It! after working with over 1000 career centers. He learned two things. First, colleges and universities don't require students to invest time in developing career plans or even pick up fundamental job search skills. Second, students don't do optional! As a result, students are academically prepared but not job search ready. He suggests parents encourage students to invest time in their career development. The Grad CareerFestival will feature authors from over 1/2 dozen countries who will share tips, tools, and strategies on how students and grad can create a career plan, manage that plan and learn the fundamental skills they will need to not only land a job but launch and lead a successful career. It's the most massive collection of college grad career advice ever assembled and is free to students and graduates.

Research by the National Association of Colleges and Employers suggests that it will take the average graduate 7.4 months to land a job. If the average graduate of the Class of 2018 earns approximately $4,000 per month, (as reported by the National Association of Colleges and Employers), that means the 2 million college graduates stand to lose $64 BILLION dollars in salary by the time they gain employment. That's enough for the Class of 2018 to pay back three-fourths of their student loans!

Thirty-six career authors, a dozen career coaches, and hiring managers have decided to tackle one of the most pressing post-graduation problems – graduate unemployment – by participating in the annual 36-hour ONLINE Grad CareerFestival. This year the online conference will include authors from Ireland, Great Britain, Australia, India, and the Netherlands.

The Grad CareerFestival is a MASSIVE 4-day career conference that will introduce students and grads to the knowledge they need to explore career options, create a career plan, manage their careers and look for a job. There are four tracks that run from 11 am to 8 pm daily:

Career Management Job Search Post-Graduation Advice Soft Skills

Mark Beal, managing partner of New York-based Taylor, one of the world's leading consumer public relations agencies, and an adjunct professor in the School of Communication at Rutgers University, as well as author of the book, 101 Lessons They Never Taught You in Colleges, and a featured author in the Grad CareerFestival, thinks graduates can secure a job more effectively if they have the right knowledge, skills, tools, and strategies. According to Beal:

"My concern is that college graduates are not given all the career transition insights, knowledge and skills they will need for the dozen job searches they are expected to have by the time they are 38-years-old. (Department of Labor Statistics) I want graduates to be able to secure the right employment more efficiently so that they have the job security to take their place in our vibrant economy."

The cost to participate in all 36 hours of live career presentations is $67. But graduates can register and enter the promo code – beal – (all lower case) to gain free admission.

Students and graduates will also be able to download chapters and handouts from selected participating authors including Beal and:

Roberto Angulo , author of, Getting Your First Job

, author of, Mark Blayney , author of, First Job?

, author of, Mark Anthony Smith , author of Why Leadership Sucks

, author of Pete Smith , author of Dare to Matter

, author of Martin Cohen , author of Critical thinking Skills for Dummies

Don Philabaum, the producer of the Grad CareerFestival and author of The Unemployed Grad, And What Parents Can Do About It, is offering a free download of his book to the parents of registered students and grads. Philabaum suggests, "Parents, don't expect your son or daughter has the knowledge and skills to find a job. Your role is to encourage them to invest time to learn how the fundamental skills they did not have time to learn while in college!"

The Grad CareerFestival is hosted by TalentMarks, nationally recognized for providing provides scalable career and professional development programming to associations.

