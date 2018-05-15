Thirty Year Banking Veteran Sara Moran-Sam Hired to Lead Professional Bank's Dadeland Expansion

"I am so honored and grateful to be welcomed warmly to the incredible team that is Professional Bank," said Sara Moran-Sam. "My goal is to continue to strengthen and enrich our community by providing quality service and excellent opportunities to all of our clients and prospects."

Moran-Sam brings with her over thirty years of banking experience in South Florida. She was most recently Vice President and Branch Manager at Iberia Bank, formerly Sabadell United, in Dadeland where she led the business development efforts while overseeing the day-to-day operations of the branch from team development to delivering high touch client service.

"Sara is a great addition to the team," said Chairman of the Board, Daniel R. Sheehan. "Her track record, experience and relationships complement our plans for expansion, and I'm delighted to welcome her to the organization."

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Professional Bank is a community bank specializing in construction, residential and commercial real estate financing as well as business loans and lines of credit, including SBA. The banking needs of Professional Bank's clients are served through a full offering of deposit products, treasury management services, online and mobile banking. Professional Bank operates three full service branches in Coral Gables, Palm Beach Gardens and South Miami; and two loan production offices in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale. Founded in 2008, Professional Bank has grown to more than $600 million in assets. For more information, please visit www.professionalbankfl.com.

Professional Holding Corp. (PHC) is a financial holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. PHC's principal subsidiary is Professional Bank. PHC's Class A voting common stock is listed over the counter under the symbol "PFHD."

