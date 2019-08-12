REDDING, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thiruvoipati Nanda-Kumar, MD FACP FHM CMD MRCP(UK&IRE) is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever as an Internist at Vibra Hospital of Northern California.

With over 25 years experience in medical field Dr. Nanda-Kumar currently works as hospitalist serving patients with acute medical illness with chronic, complex medical problems. He is licensed to practice in California. Dr. Nanda-Kumar is certified by the American board of internal medicine, he is the fellow of American College of Physicians and fellow of Hospital Medicine. Dr. Nanda-Kumar is the Certified Medical Director of the American Board of Post-Acute and Long Term Care Medicine, Clinical associate professor of University of California, Davis and principal investigator for research studies at Paradigm Clinical Research. He has authored chapter on chronic Critical illness in the textbook "Challenges in Elder Care". He is a member of the governing board of Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Regarding his education and training: Received medical degree and post graduate degree in Internal medicine from Sri Venkateswara Medical College. He is Member of Royal College of Physicians in UK. He is Member of Royal College of Physicians Ireland. He completed residency in Long Island College Hospital, State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn. To further his professional development apart from the above organizations Dr. Nanda-Kumar is a member with the American Diabetes Association and American Association of Physicians of Indian origin. His experience spans over broad range of activities in Internal Medicine including primary care Hospital medicine, teaching, research, and leadership roles. He has worked in healthcare delivery systems in USA, UK, Iran, and India.

