This 7 Year Old Is Taking the NFT Space by Storm

Once his parents discovered his love for drawing apes, they encouraged him to continue as they could see how much he enjoyed it. (At present, Marcus' father remarks that he must have hand-drawn over two thousand apes.) Noticing the increasing quantity and steadily improving quality of his art, Marcus' parents suggested they select the best ones and form a collection. Marcus agreed wholeheartedly, intending to share an art collection others could appreciate, and that could inspire those who also enjoy drawing.

Early in 2022, Marcus and his parents began selecting their favorite pieces from the large set of drawings. Marcus' father was eager to find the ideal means to distribute his sons' work. Since he works as a software engineer, he was naturally keen on leveraging non-fungible-token (NFT) technology to handle the sale and trading mechanics of the collection. Once the family agreed on the technology, Marcus' mother helped him determine and apply a set of cohesive traits to each piece of art to help buyers browse through the collection and understand what each piece depicts.

Fast forward to today, and the family has curated the final collection of 1,000 apes (and monkeys, Marcus points out) which they have accurately named "Marcus Draw More Apes". The Twitter account ( @MarcusDrawMore ) that the father set up in early September already has over 25k followers, highlighting the high excitement throughout the community for this project. One of Marcus' older cousins who trades NFTs explains that very few collections consist entirely of 1-of-1 art pieces with consistent traits assigned to each, something MDMA touts as one of its core value propositions.

Marcus will release the collection to art enthusiasts & traders alike on Thursday, September 8th, 2022, at midnight (UTC) through their site https://marcusapes.xyz for 0.1 ETH each.

SOURCE Marcus Draw More Apes