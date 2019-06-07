This App Matches You Based on the Last Question You Would Ask Before the World Ends

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Use a question mark to END a sentence and START a relationship: No-Swipe Dating App Prospr introduces the ultimate icebreaker. After answering the personal question of a potential match, you are able to 'LIKE.' This way allows the sophisticated singles on Prospr to show a part of their personality before being matched. Plus, there is already a topic to talk about.

Prospr: The no-swipe dating app for educated professionals Prospr Inc.

To date right, first, break the ice. How? Exclusive Dating App Prospr has the answer: Ask a question, and get to know people better. While you wait, answer other questions of people you like to know more about. Right after answering you can send them a LIKE. Prospr cares about real connections rather than meaningless conversations. That's why we refrain from using profile card swipes, but on immediate connection.

"Creating a personal question will help you to filter those who are really interested in getting to know you," says Prospr executive Niels Niethammer. "Your question will mirror part of our personality. In return, you will get to know the people better who are interested in you."

While on other dating apps you may have sent messages to hundreds of people and barley getting a reply, Prospr wants its users to have immediate matchmaking results. It is important that people slow down and take a closer look at someone before making a decision. Tinder, Bumble and Co. have turned Online Dating into a mindless game. Prospr sets a different trend by connecting real matching people. With Prospr's Q&A, we kickstart the conversation and light the spark between people.

What to ask? Be creative but get inspired by dozens of topics. Ask what you always wanted to question: Like your last question before doomsday, how you would name a baby alligator or one of the famous 'What if' questions. It will definitely break the ice and will get you a 'Like.' Everything starts with a question. Why not real love?

About Prospr

Prospr is the modern-day members club for driven and sophisticated singles. It is a pool of highly ambitious, successful and influential people all looking for meaningful relationships. Every member is carefully selected by our staff. That makes Prospr the best dating app to find your ideal partner.

