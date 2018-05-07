This Association is Demonstrating the Transformative Power of Professional Coaching

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During the March 30, 2018, broadcast of the popular television game show Jeopardy!, International Coach Federation (ICF) Members, Credential-holders and staff across North America got an unexpected thrill when the Association was mentioned as part of the following clue: "With certification from the ICF, you can become not a football or a hockey one but a life one of these."

According to Magdalena Mook, CEO/Executive Director of ICF, this mention was the latest evidence of the coaching profession's integration into the public consciousness.

"Our research indicates that consumer awareness of coaching and belief in the importance of professional coaching credentials are both increasing rapidly, but you know that coaching truly is becoming a mainstream modality when it's mentioned on one of the most popular quiz shows on television. Best of all, the clue specifically referenced ICF and credentialing," Mook said. "ICF's vision calls for professional coaching to become an integral part of a thriving society, and I think we're starting to see the tipping point."

This month brings another reason for celebration. From May 7–13, ICF Chapters and coaches worldwide are observing International Coaching Week (ICW), a weeklong celebration that educates the public about the value of working with a professional coach and acknowledges the results and progress made through the coaching process. During ICW, more than 50 ICF Chapters worldwide will host 300-plus events to educate individuals and organizations about the transformative power of coaching and provide networking and professional development for current coaches. ICW events will include the second annual Middle East Prism Award ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; a coaching fair hosted by ICF Panama with the theme Coaching for Social Development; and a daylong conference hosted by Norway on Coaching and Management in a Digital Era.

"The members of ICF's global community are passionately committed to showing the world that coaching works," Mook said. "ICW is a powerful example of what happens when we bond together with the common goal of demonstrating the transformative power of coaching."

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 33,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

