This Autism Acceptance Month, There's a First-of-Its-Kind Blood Test for Moms that Identifies Greater Than 97% Likelihood of Autism in a Child

Highly predictive and widely accessible test identifies autism subtype that affects up to one in five people with autism

SALT LAKE CITY, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation observes Autism Acceptance Month, the life sciences company MARAbio Systems (MARAbio) has launched the first blood test to identify specific maternal autoantibodies that are causal for a subtype of autism. First introduced in late 2025, the newly updated MAR-Autism™ Test can now detect a greater than 97% risk of an autism diagnosis in a current or future child with an extremely low rate of false positives. This major breakthrough in detecting risk of autism comes at a time when the prevalence of autism continues to increase, now affecting one in 31 children according to the CDC's latest report.

MARAbio Systems Inc. (MARAbio)

While Autism Acceptance Month is an annual opportunity to increase awareness, acceptance and support for the autism community, the availability of the MAR-Autism Test introduces a new opportunity for families: objective, biology-based prediction of autism in a child, even prior to pregnancy.

"This Autism Acceptance Month, we are thrilled to provide the first-ever blood test to identify specific maternal autoantibodies for a subtype of autism," said Michael Paul, PhD, President and CEO of MARAbio. "This provides families and healthcare providers with a highly predictive and clinically validated test that identifies a specific subtype of autism, even prior to pregnancy. As a result, families can make better informed family planning decisions, obtain earlier treatments for their affected children, and one day benefit from future therapeutics to prevent the pathogenic effects of these autoantibodies."

First-of-Its-Kind Test – Performed on the Mother, Not the Child

The MAR-Autism Test is performed on the mother both prior to or after pregnancy, to identify a biological cause of Maternal Autoantibody Related Autism (MARA or MAR-Autism), a subtype of autism that is estimated to account for up to one in five individuals with autism.

The test identifies a specific pattern of maternal autoantibodies that can cross the placenta and disrupt fetal brain development, resulting in autism in the child. Because the test is conducted on the mother rather than the child, it can help families answer questions about autism risk in current or future children, specifically for families where autism or symptoms of autism or developmental delay are already present.

Unlike traditional autism assessments, which rely either on the behavioral evaluation of the child or samples taken from the child, the MAR-Autism Test is conducted exclusively on the mother through a simple blood draw.

High Accuracy Provides Confidence for Families and Providers

Introduced in December of 2025 and further updated with even greater accuracy since its inception, the MAR-Autism Test demonstrated, through clinical validation, greater than 97% predictive accuracy for autism with 99.8% specificity, which means the rate of false positives is extremely low, providing a high degree of confidence in results.

"This level of accuracy is critical," said Paul. "Families deserve something more than speculation – they deserve reliable, science-based answers they can trust."

The test is based on more than two decades of scientific research, including work conducted at the UC Davis MIND Institute by immunologist and MARAbio Founder & Chief Science Advisor Judy Van de Water, PhD, whose research first identified the pathogenic maternal autoantibodies associated with MARA. "For many families, one of the most difficult questions has always been why," said Dr. Van de Water. "This research provides a scientifically grounded answer for a meaningful subset of autism cases."

Broad Access Across Communities – Including Through Telehealth

A key priority for MARAbio is ensuring that its breakthrough diagnostic test is broadly available to families, especially when and where access to doctors and other healthcare resources is less convenient. Healthcare providers across most of the United States can now order the MAR-Autism Test for eligible mothers. In addition, telehealth-enabled access allows many women to:

Complete a clinical assessment virtually,

Receive provider authorization, and

Arrange blood draw without an in-person office visit.

This model is particularly meaningful for families already affected by autism, who often face logistical challenges, time constraints, and complex care coordination.

About MARAbio

MARAbio Systems (MARAbio) is a precision immunology company dedicated to detecting, treating, and preventing Maternal Autoantibody Related Autism (MARA). The company's first product, the MAR-Autism™ Test, identifies specific maternal autoantibodies associated with this subtype of autism through a simple blood test performed on the mother.

For more information about the MAR-Autism Test, visit www.marautism.com.

Media contact: Dan Tarman

[email protected]

213.705.8454

SOURCE MARAbio