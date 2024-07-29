THIS BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON, LYSOL® IS HERE FOR HANDS-ON LEARNING

Lysol teams up with The GIANT Room to donate Lysol Minilabs Science Kits to Title I schools nationwide

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lysol®, a Reckitt brand, knows that little hands learn best when they're hands-on. That's why for year six of the brand's HERE for Healthy Schools initiative, Lysol is making hands-on learning accessible by donating Lysol Minilabs Science Kits to Title I schools.

Since 2019, Lysol's HERE for Healthy Schools mission has been to help curb the spread of illness-causing germs in classrooms nationwide and promote a clean environment in school and at home through the use of Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol® Disinfectant Spray.

For year six of HERE for Healthy Schools, Lysol is donating Lysol Minilabs Science Kits, created in partnership with kids’ co-design lab The GIANT Room, to Title I classrooms nationwide.

The Lysol Minilabs Science Kits were created in partnership with kids' co-design lab The GIANT Room using firsthand insights and learnings from teachers, students and Lysol scientists. The limited-time offering kits include bespoke educational materials, lesson plans and activities for teachers to use for the upcoming 2024 – 2025 school year. * Each of the three kits will feature a dedicated theme, such as Germs in the Classroom.

"We believe the best learning experiences are those designed with students' and educators' points of view in mind. Even better are those created with children and teachers involved in the design process," said Dr. Azi Jamalian, founder of The GIANT Room. "Co-designed with teachers, children, and their families, Lysol Minilabs Science Kits help students better understand the 'why' behind healthy hygiene habits and 'how' they can change their behavior—all through engaging content children can relate to, hands-on activities and creations, home-school connections, reflections, and reinforcement."

How You Can Receive a Lysol Minilabs Science Kit:

Starting today, eligible teachers at Title I schools can visit www.thegiantroom.com/lysolminilabs, where they'll complete a form to request a Lysol Minilabs Science Kit for their classroom**.

Those who are selected will receive the first of three kits starting in September, while supplies last.

Each kit will include printed and hands-on materials for up to 30 students, along with lesson plans.†

"Lysol remains steadfast in our mission to cultivate a clean environment for consumers and their families, whether in the classroom or at home," said Benoit Veryser, Vice President of US Marketing for Lysol at Reckitt. "We've taken our expertise in science and germ education, paired with The Giant Room's dedication to creativity, to introduce the Lysol Minilabs Science Kits, equipping teachers with educational tools and resources to help reduce the spread of illness-causing germs and help their students thrive with hands-on learning all year long."

When used as directed, Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes and Lysol® Disinfectant Spray kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including cold and flu and the COVID-19 virus, and can be used on many household and classroom surfaces like desktops, door handles, and countertops.

To learn more about Lysol's HERE for Healthy Schools initiative, visit: https://www.lysol.com/our-mission/here-for-healthy-schools or follow @lysol on Instagram and @lysolus on TikTok.

*Actual contents may vary

**While supplies last

†Lysol Minilabs Science Kits do not include Lysol products

About The Giant Room

The GIANT Room is a creative kids' co-design lab that provides opportunities for families and educators to collaborate with designers, policymakers, scientists, artists, and engineers. Through these co-design partnerships, we support our partners to design products and experiences that are effective, engaging, and address true needs of families and schools. In addition, through The GIANT Remix platform, we provide opportunities for children to co-design and co-publish books and games they can share with their community. Founded by two women with PhDs in education and backgrounds in science and engineering, The GIANT Room has formed long-standing partnerships with the foremost educational and cultural institutions.

About HERE For Healthy Schools

Established in 2019, HERE for Healthy Schools launched with the mission of helping to curb the spread of illness-causing germs in classrooms nationwide. From the creation of interactive lesson plans and physical resources to donating millions of Lysol Disinfecting products, Lysol is committed to helping kids learn healthy habits and providing educators with the resources they need to keep their classrooms protected from germs.

About Lysol

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

About Reckitt

Reckitt†† exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health, and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet, and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at http://www.reckitt.com/us .

††Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

