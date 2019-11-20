This Banksgiving, Ally Financial Recognizes Customers Who Selflessly Give Back to Their Communities

"Our customers are our cause, and so many of them contribute to their communities every single day – from running nonprofits, to volunteering and fundraising, to working selflessly for others and for the things they believe in," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally. "We recognize how selfless these customers are in their service to their communities, and in the spirit of Banksgiving, Ally would like to show our appreciation and assist in their efforts to support their local communities and charities."

A new video released today from Ally recounts conversations between Fermena, an Ally employee, and customers dedicated to helping others, including:

Angel, a military veteran from Texas , who, after making the decision to sell her home and live in a hotel with her daughter, still devotes much of her time volunteering at a nursing home and a local food bank

, who, after making the decision to sell her home and live in a hotel with her daughter, still devotes much of her time volunteering at a nursing home and a local food bank Vince, a dance instructor who struggles under art education budget cuts to keep his dance programs funded in underserved schools in Southern California

Ryan from Oregon , who lost his father to addiction, and now dedicates his life to helping people in recovery find homes and jobs

To embrace the season of giving, Ally found these three customers and gave them something meaningful in return for them giving their all. The video follows Fermena as she travels to meet with Angel, Vince, and Ryan in person. She surprises Angel in Houston to deliver the news that Ally has rented a house for her family, which will be their home for the next 12 months. Fermena then follows Vince in Los Angeles to share that Ally will fund his visual and performing arts program for another year. Lastly, she surprises Ryan in Portland to share that Ally has donated $35,000 in his father's name to Central City Concern, a nonprofit agency serving single adults and families in the Portland metro area who are impacted by homelessness, poverty and addictions.

"The customers honored here today share our commitment to giving back and doing it right," said Alison Summerville, business administration executive and head of Corporate Citizenship at Ally. "There are lots of different ways to give back this time of year. But we believe giving back, like everything we do at Ally, should be personalized. This year, we set out to find the causes that are close to our customers' hearts and give the important work they have already done an extra boost."

Giving back is an intrinsic part of the company culture and Ally's brand promise to "Do It Right." Most recently, Ally + MONOPOLY® partnered with local Junior Achievement chapters, which are focused on childhood financial literacy and business management education, and donated $15,000 locally to five cities and $50,000 to one winner. Ally also launched Moguls in the Making, an entrepreneurial competition in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Sean Anderson Foundation to foster a better way forward for young, up-and-coming entrepreneurs at publicly supported historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Stemming from the Moguls in the Making initiative, Ally CEO Jeffrey J. Brown was honored as the CEO of the Year by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund at their annual awards gala, which raised over $5.8 million.

About Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $181.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing It Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage-lending services and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

