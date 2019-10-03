This Bass Player's Tips Could Transform Your Office Culture from Toxic Stress to Sweet Harmony

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day companies fail to compete in the market and grow because of a poor project management culture. Based on his unique perspective as a professional musician, culture change expert and certified portfolio management professional, Gerald J. Leonard has identified seven key principles for achieving the balance, harmony and unified vision many companies lack. He also reveals 11 of the most common mistakes corporations make with their culture with his free online assessment tool.

Culture Is The Bass: 7 Steps to Creating High Performing Teams Gerald J. Leonard

Leonard is the author of the newly revised edition of Culture Is The Bass: 7 Steps to Creating High Performing Teams (PPM Academy Press) and the creator of its complementary eight-module online course, "Creating a Culture of Execution: 7 Steps to Overcoming Team Resistance and Accomplishing More Every Day."

In an interview, he can discuss:

What PPM is and why it is so important

How companies can perform like a world-class orchestra and receive a standing ovation from their employees and customers

and How to eliminate toxic stress and create a shared vision for your team

His eight-step process for implementing change and creating a buy-in

How to create a true competitive advantage that consistently exceeds shareholder expectations

His media one-sheet can be viewed here. He also delivered a 2018 TEDx talk on the value of deliberate practice and the neuroscience behind how practicing rewires the brain.

Praise for Culture Is the Bass

"Love the analogy/metaphor of music being compared to business. There are lots of similarities, as you show us. As a musician myself, I've often thought about how the two are similar—and how interesting it would be to create a speech, or in your case a book, around the topic."— Shep Hyken, customer service expert, keynote speaker and New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling author of Amaze Every Customer Every Time and The Amazement Revolution

"I've had the privilege of hearing Gerald Leonard speak half a dozen times, and his ideas are insightful, actionable, and energizing. I think the analogy with music works very well in this new book, and it adds a new perspective to looking at PPM." – Mitzi Perdue, author of Tough Man, Tender Chicken: Business and Life Lessons from Frank Perdue

About the Author

Gerald J. Leonard is president and CEO of Principles of Execution, a Washington, D.C.-based Certified Minority Business Enterprise and strategic project portfolio management and IT governance consulting practice. He attended Central State University in Ohio where he received a bachelor of music degree and later earned a master's in music for classical bass from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. After graduation, Leonard moved to New York City, where he worked as a professional bassist and studied with the late David Walters, distinguished professor of double bass at both the Juilliard and Manhattan Schools of Music.

During the last 20-plus years, he has worked as an IT project management consultant and earned his PfMP, PMP, MCSE, MCTS, CQIA, COBIT Foundation, and ITIL Foundation certifications. He has also acquired certifications in project management, business intelligence and more from the University of California, Berkeley, Goldratt Institute, Cornell University, and The Wharton School.

