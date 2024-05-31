This Brand Sees Outdoor Furniture Season Trending to All-Year Affair - Ballard Designs Feels Boost from Added Southern Exposure

ATLANTA, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Trends data for Outdoor Furniture Sales describes a traditionally spring/summer phenomenon. The 12-month, non-branded search activity for such keywords as "front porch furniture," "outdoor furniture clearance," and "patio dining sets" normally peaks in late spring, then drifts lower as summer gives way to fall and winter. Now, these furnishing categories are beginning to show year-round love for iconic home furniture designer and retailer, Ballard Designs.

What's Changed in the Brand's Outdoor Furniture Category?

Trending new wicker bar cart for outdoor - means fun in the sun and shade! Suzanne Kasler designed this piece as an extension to her Harbour Collection for the Ballard brand. Crisp white cushions and ruffled blue and white throw pillows on her new Ballard wicker seating create a fun and inviting space in the backyard of Instagram Influencer, Lauren Syrowik (@athomewithsyro Reel linked below).

"Like most home decor retailers and outdoor furniture companies, we traditionally timed the release of our new outdoor items to coincide with spring and early summer," reports Brian Barga, VP of marketing for Ballard Designs. "But now our retail stores and website are seeing strong interest in outdoor furniture pretty consistently throughout the year."

The Reason?

It just may be the map. Ballard's steady sales of outdoor furniture and accessories regardless of season may be attributable in part to the 41-year-old brand's ongoing retail expansion, including into more southern climates. Ballard currently operates 23 retail stores across 15 states, including Georgia, Florida, Texas, and North and South Carolina, and new stores are slated to open in Alabama and southern California this fall.

"Since so many of our customers live in the Sunbelt, we're building our new stores in those states to include floorspaces designed to showcase our outdoor decor all year long," Barga explained. "Warm climate customers love being able to spruce up their outdoor living spaces throughout the year, and we're thrilled to help them with every detail."

More Outdoor Sales Marketing

Adding High Visibility Influencers Collaborating with popular, Design-niche, social media Influencers is also working, as seen in this recent Instagram influencer's reel about Ballard's best-selling Navio collection.

Top Designer Partners Iconic designer Suzanne Kassler just added a new Harbour recliner with ottoman and a bar cart, extending her best-seller outdoor collection for the brand. Legendary gardening expert and Ballard design partner, Bunny Williams , continues to add beautiful outdoor décor to her line for the brand that includes planters, lanterns, bird feeders, garden accents, and more.



New Outdoor Looks This Season

The Cape Town, an outdoor furniture collection that captures the old-world romance of South Africa.

The Santa Clara Cube, an extension of its best-selling outdoor upholstery collection.

The Scalloped Lyra Coffee Table, which is outdoor safe.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail Group℠ which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

Media Contact:

Ann Bailey [email protected] 404-603-7239

SOURCE Ballard Designs