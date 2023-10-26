This Breast Cancer Awareness month, know the signs and symptoms of an aggressive cancer that cannot be detected by feeling for lumps

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflammatory Breast Cancer (IBC) is a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer caused by cancer cells blocking lymph vessels in the skin of the breast. For this reason, it often does not cause a lump to form and is characterized by inflammation and redness in the breast – making it challenging to detect. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare wants individuals to be aware of the symptoms associated with IBC and seek medical attention promptly.

"While inflammatory breast cancer is rare, it is important to be aware of the signs since it is aggressive, meaning it spreads quickly," says Melanie Crutchfield Whitten, MD, breast surgical oncologist at Methodist Cancer Institute. "This is especially true because it can be harder to diagnose than other types of breast cancer."

Common symptoms of IBC develop quickly – within three to six months – and are quite different from those of other types of breast cancer. The first sign is often swelling of the skin of the breast, along with redness that can cover more than one-third of the breast. Other symptoms include an inverted nipple; change in breast size or density; pain, tenderness, or itchiness of the breast; skin that is thickened, ridged, or pitted, making it look and feel like an orange peel; or swelling of nearby lymph nodes.

It is essential to note that these symptoms may develop rapidly and progress quickly. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are crucial for achieving positive outcomes in IBC. Imaging tests, including a diagnostic mammogram, used to diagnose IBC may show a large mass, thickening of the skin, or a large area of calcification. Other tests may include an ultrasound of the breast and nearby lymph nodes or a breast MRI, followed by a biopsy.

"Some of these symptoms can be signs of other more common conditions," Dr. Crutchfield Whitten says. "But if you experience any possible signs of IBC, see your doctor as soon as possible for an accurate diagnosis."

Increased knowledge about this rare type of breast cancer can lead to earlier diagnosis and timely intervention. Regular breast self-exams and clinical breast exams are an essential piece of women's health care for all ages. Women in their late 30s or 40s should talk to a doctor about starting annual screening mammograms.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

