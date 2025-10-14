This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Patient-First Innovation -- In Collaboration with Triple Ring

Behind the scenes of two breakthrough devices — Malcova's patient-focused breast imaging and Leo Cancer Care's upright radiation therapy — are engineers rethinking what it means to care for patients.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a reminder that technology saves lives when patients are at the center of the design process. When patients feel comfortable enough to seek screening and confident enough to complete treatment outcomes improve dramatically. That's why Triple Ring has partnered in engineering two patient-first innovations: Malcova's next generation breast imaging platform and Leo Cancer Care's upright radiation therapy system. Together, they tackle some of the biggest unspoken barriers in breast cancer care: fear, discomfort, and disruption.

Every year, 1 in 8 women in the U.S. face a breast cancer diagnosis. While early detection leads to survival rates as high as 99%, the reality for many women is a long, anxious wait. From first screening to a clear diagnosis, the process can stretch for months — filled with repeated and often needless tests, high costs, and uncertainty. For women with dense breast tissue, which makes up nearly half the female population, standard mammography often falls short, producing inaccurate results that drive even more fear and disruption of daily life.

That's where Malcova, Inc. is making a difference. The Silicon Valley startup, working with Triple Ring, has developed a patient-focused imaging system designed to improve comfort, enhance accuracy in dense breast tissue, and reduce the need for repeated, stressful tests. Malcova's innovative narrow-beam 3D imaging and digital twin technologies equip clinicians with clearer answers earlier, while a carefully designed patient interface eases both the physical and emotional burden of breast cancer screening.

Lowering barriers to early detection saves lives, but treatment innovation is just as critical. Leo Cancer Care, with help from Triple Ring, has developed the Marie system — an upright radiation therapy platform that combines patient comfort with submillimeter precision. Instead of rotating a massive radiation therapy source, the Marie system rotates the patient in a natural seated position that eases breathing, lowers anxiety, and allows for human connection during care. Leo Cancer Care's breakthrough architecture should enable more accurate tumor targeting and reduce the need for follow-up treatments. By making treatment both more precise and patient-centric, the Marie system aims to improve outcomes and expands access to advanced therapies worldwide.

Together these technologies address complementary needs: better, more accessible screening, and enhanced, highly accurate treatment, ensuring that more women not only get diagnosed earlier, but also complete their treatment with less fear.

"In a field that tends to focus on technological advancement first, we ask a different question: What if the real barrier to saving lives isn't only the technology, but patient experience? Our collaborations with Malcova and Leo Cancer Care prove that compassion and precision can coexist — and that when we engineer with the patient as the primary concern, we help women stay engaged in the care that saves their lives."

