This CBD Oil Company Received Top Ratings After Expansion

As the quarter closes, Medix CBD had it's best year yet. The company was featured in hundreds of reputable publications including High Times, Business Insider, Cannabis Culture, NowThis, and many more. Political talk show host Bill Maher also featured Medix CBD on his Facebook fan page by sharing a video outlining the top 10 benefits of CBD.

"I am thrilled that Medix CBD's efforts to create a line of excellent hemp-derived CBD products has been so well received by our customers and the media. We are dedicated to creating a superior product and customer experience. At Medix CBD, we believe in producing only the highest grade CBD, verified by third party lab tests," said Medix CBD CEO Miguel Lozano.

Medix CBD ascribes its success to its intense customer focus, and years of research into how and why CBD works. Medix CBD is determined to provide the highest quality, safest, and most reliable product. In an industry with no regulation, Medix CBD goes above and beyond continuing to insist that all their products are independently lab tested. The products are extracted from hemp harvested in the USA, and completely legal across all fifty states. The future also looks bright. With the impending passage of the 2018 farm bill, making the cultivation of hemp fully legal, the future of high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products is assured.

People have reviewed Medix CBD products all over the web, showing positive results for people with sleeping disorders, chronic pain, and other conditions. One reviewer said "CBD was recommended to me as an alternative to pain medications and it has been the best decision I've made!" This review and many others shows how phenomenal customer responses have been.

