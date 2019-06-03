This CEO Credits 'Struggle' for Allowing Him to Build a $500 Million Business

DENVER, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is our struggles, more than our successes, that define us and provide the drive to make the impossible, possible.

That's the core message of "The Gift of Struggle" by Bobby Herrera, co-founder and CEO of Populus Group, and this week's exclusive guest on Monday Morning Radio. The podcast is available for free from iTunes at: TinyURL.com/MMR-iTunes or directly from MondayMorningRadio.com.

Author Bobby Herrera, CEO of Populus Group Dean Rotbart, Host of Monday Morning Radio

"The Gift of Struggle," published this week by Bard Press, tells the true story of Herrera's rise from severe poverty – one of 13 children in a Mexican migrant family – to the head of one of the fastest growing HR services companies in the United States, with annual revenues exceeding $500 million.

Along his journey, Herrera tells Monday Morning Radio, one of the most important lessons he learned is that everyone faces hardships in life – from the field laborers of rural America to the silver-spoon babies of the Ivy League – and that at the end of the day, we all – more or less – strive for the same thing: to believe our lives matters.

While "The Gift of Struggle" provides practical instructions on how to transform struggle into a foundation for success, it is also a manual on quality and compassionate leadership.

Leaders often think they must project an air of invulnerability – of knowing more than everyone else in the room, and having mastered the travails that trip up mere mortals. Herrera has found that nothing could be further from the truth.

"The Gift of Struggle" is a quick, enjoyable read, yet chock full of practical ways to apply its wisdom, says Dean Rotbart, an award-winning journalist and host of Monday Morning Radio.

The weekly business-to-business podcast, now in its 8th year of production, features business owners and experts, including distinguished authors such as Ken Blanchard, Charles Duhigg, Jen Sincero, Skip Prichard, Henry Mintzberg, Carl Schramm, Daniel Burrus, Steve Strauss, Dudley R. Slater, Jack Quarles, and Lindsay Pedersen.

"The Gift of Struggle" is available from Amazon at: https://amzn.to/2Mpyc9V.

Monday Morning Radio is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin-Texas based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.

Rotbart, host and executive producer of the podcast, is on the faculty of Wizard Academy. He is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated former reporter and columnist with The Wall Street Journal, and co-founder of business-to-business publisher, TJFR Group, Inc.

Contact:

Dean Rotbart

303-296-1200

215764@email4pr.com

SOURCE Monday Morning Radio