This Chili's Superfan Gets Home Reno Just In Time For The Holidays

"We couldn't say no to the family that wrote a Chili's lullaby for their fresh lil' pepper and created a rib mobile," said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Chili's. "The deep love our Guests have for Chili's is something that can't be explained, because we are truly a part of people's lives. With the Arnetts welcoming their baby boy into the world, schedules and routines have changed, and we're happy Chili's can be a part of their journey in a way that evolves as their family grows."

Now before you get ahead of yourself, let's be clear: we're not turning Chili's into a design company. We're sticking to what we know best – burgers, ribs, fajitas and 'ritas. To bring the hopes and dreams of the Arnett family to life, we hired interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn (a regular on HGTV) and his crew to Chilify their home just in time for the holidays. So our team, alongside Flynn and his crew, headed to Lexington, KY to Chilify the Arnett's home. And today, we reveal what exactly a Chilified home looks like!

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, so we're going to let the pictures of the home reno speak for themselves…

In less than one week, Flynn re-designed the Arnett's living room, dining room and kitchen bringing to life a truly Chilified home! All complete with elements such as:

Entryway boasting Chili's red door and golden chili pepper door knocker – Hi! Welcome to the Arnett's, where neighbors know where to go for some Chili's goodness!

Living room with custom "Walt's Chili Peppers" artwork created by a local Lexington, KY artist.

artist. An accent wall adorned with colorful cast iron skillets – cue deep thoughts about skillet queso and sizzling fajitas.

Dining room like no other with our signature hand-painted wave wall, complete with the Chili's neon sign and rib-scented candles, of course – guaranteed to put a smile on your face when you walk in.

Vibrant kitchen with a breakfast nook where second drinks are encouraged! – We're talking milk for baby boy Arnett, people! Get your heads out of the gutter!

"This was, by far, the most fun and creatively fulfilling design project I've ever worked. Between all of the bold colors, the graphic patterns, and the super comfy midcentury furniture, I think it's safe to say this would be any interior designer's fantasy assignment!" said Brian Patrick Flynn, interior designer. "I knew I could use lots of colors that fit the vibe of Chili's, but that would also make the homeowners smile each and every time they walked into their home. I truly wanted to create a space they would love and enjoy making memories in since that's what Chili's is all about – spending time with those you love."

Wondering how the Arnetts feel about their new Chilified home? Well, we were tickled pink to hear that they plan to host their family Christmas here. But don't take our word for it…

"My wife and I had no idea what to expect," said Walter Arnett, My Chili's Rewards Member and winner of the #ChilisMyHouse contest. "I absolutely love Chili's and used to go every couple of weeks before our baby arrived, but now we order Chili's delivery, which has been super clutch! And with our new space, my wife and I are looking forward to hosting our family Christmas this year. We can't wait to host friends and family in a space we love so much."

'Tis the season to be surrounded by those you love in a space you love, which likely includes the food you love, too. We know this time of year you might prefer to have your food delivered directly to you. Visit www.chilis.com/delivery or the Chili's app to place your Chili's delivery order today.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar: Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at www.chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, or like us on Facebook @Chilis.

SOURCE Chili’s® Grill & Bar

Related Links

https://www.chilis.com

