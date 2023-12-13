This Chinese Higher Education Institution Founded Inside an Industrial Park is Accelerating Its Cultivation of Cross-Border E-Commerce Talents

News provided by

Guangxi International Business Vocational College

13 Dec, 2023, 21:23 ET

NANNING, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, TusCBEC instructors led 300 students from the Class of 2022 of the Cross-border E-commerce major of the RCEP Industrial College of Cross-border E-commerce during their visit to the Nanning Comprehensive Bonded Zone for a "scenario-based training" session. The event combined theoretical explanation with on-site investigation, aiming to furnish students with the opportunity to see the Nanning Comprehensive Bonded Zone in person, gain an in-depth comprehension of the operation mechanisms and actual operations of a special supervision zone, thereby enhancing students' understanding of the special supervision zone of the Nanning Comprehensive Bonded Zone.

The RCEP Industrial College of Cross-border E-commerce is located inside the Nanning Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and is well-known as China's first cross-border e-commerce industrial college established inside an industrial park. It was jointly founded by the Guangxi International Business Vocational College (GXIBVC) and Guangxi Tus-Innovation Cross-border E-commerce Co., Ltd. (TusCBEC) in September 2020.

"The college works with partners such as cross-border e-commerce platforms, cross-border e-commerce enterprises and third-party service companies to jointly study and formulate talent cultivation programs and design and develop curriculum. In 2022, the Cross-border E-commerce major successfully obtained UK ENIC international qualification certification," said Deng Haitao, Dean of the College of International Trade of the GXIBVC.

The school leans on the comprehensive array of cross-border logistics, warehousing, import and export supply chains and other platforms within the Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park of the Nanning Comprehensive Bonded Zone, and resource advantages of TusCBEC, in hosting in-depth scenario-based training and education activities, so as to continually provide the cross-border e-commerce industry with talents and intelligence support.

"Students of the college learn basic professional knowledge on campus during freshman year, then undergo practical training inside the Nanning Comprehensive Bonded Zone for the whole year during their second year. Our company's seasoned industry instructors teach them cross-border e-commerce platform operation, livestream and promotion, videography and editing, cross-border logistics management and other key knowledge of the industry," explained Ge Ronghe, the Vice General Manager of TusCBEC.

At present, the school is speeding up its pace in the cultivation of cross-border e-commerce talents. It has formed cooperation with more than 20 colleges and universities in the ASEAN countries, established one campus of the Guihai Business College and two internationalized faculty training bases in Thailand, with one curriculum standard having gained certification by the Thai Ministry of Education, thereby realizing the export of professional standards and curriculum standards. In addition, one vocational standard has been included in the national vocational education system of Tanzania, two national vocational standards development projects have been approved in Tanzania, which will be included in the national vocational education system of the country.

Liu Jieying, Vice President of the school, explained that the school will establish three new overseas branches of the Guihai Business College, take an active stance in creating vocational education innovation highlands in ASEAN, and form an exchangeable "introduction, student cultivation, output" model of high-quality education resources in partnership with similar education institutions in the states of the ASEAN bloc. By 2035, the school's plan is to complete the establishment of a high-quality vocational school and high-level professional clusters noted for its foreign trade orientation, nation-leading standard, and immense influence in the China-ASEAN region, so as to emphatically provide support in terms of talents and intelligence conducive to the completion of the China-ASEAN community of common destiny and China-ASEAN free trade zone.

SOURCE Guangxi International Business Vocational College

