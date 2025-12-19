This Christmas, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ Movie Ignites a Global Faith Movement with the Launch of a Historic Coin By FiNDRE

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Christmas season when Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with The Resurrection of Jesus Christ movie in partnership with Web3 platform FiNDRE and Resurrection Media Holdings LLC, announcing the official launch of The Resurrection Coin, a groundbreaking faith-based token initiative designed to support the upcoming film The Resurrection of Jesus Christ and expand the reach of faith-driven storytelling worldwide.

The Resurrection of Jesus Christ Coin

The Launch, which is this Sunday, December 21, 2025, coincides with the Christmas season, a time of reflection, hope, and God's love. While Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus, this initiative invites believers and supporters to participate in the story of His Resurrection through a new, global, and community-driven model of fundraising. The upcoming film will take audiences beyond the earthly realm and into heaven and hell, revealing the spiritual battlefield of angels and demons fighting it out, a script written by David Wood.

FiNDRE is committed to helping family- and faith-based filmmakers bring powerful faith films to audiences across all four corners of the world, including emerging spaces such as the coin and token ecosystem, bridging faith, film, and technology in a new and meaningful way. "Launching during Christmas is intentional," said Ty Cueva, Founder of FiNDRE. "It's a season centered on Jesus, and this offers a meaningful way for believers to participate in telling His story, from birth to resurrection."

Powered by FiNDRE's regulatory-compliant blockchain platform, The Resurrection Coin provides supporters with ownership in a democratized faith-based project through tokenization and Web3 technology. Through this structure, participants can meaningfully engage in the project's journey while supporting faith-centered cinema on a global scale.

What Is the Resurrection Coin

Officially launching December 21, 2025

Supports the production and global release of The Resurrection of Jesus Christ

Membership in the Resurrection includes: Ownership in a democratized faith-based project through tokenization and Web3 technology Blockchain-verified participation Exclusive content, premium event access, airdrops, VIP experiences, and profit share via DAO

Membership tiers are designed to allow broad global participation

Why It Matters

Faith Meets Innovation: A historic blend of Christian storytelling and Web3 technology

Regulatory Compliant: Built within SEC frameworks for transparency and protection

Global Impact: Designed to reach billions through cinema and community

First of its kind global release through streaming to theaters, churches, hand held devices and faith communities, using new technology platform, distributing on the same weekend worldwide, from one Platform to the world

Project Timeline

The production of The Resurrection follows a structured timeline to ensure a high-quality global release:

January 2025: Pre Production

Dec 2025: Token launch

launch Dec 2025: Pre production

2026 & 2027: Production and completion of movie, sound track, game and a new tech platform to release all content

Easter 2027: Global release of all products, content on a brand new state of the art platform to the world

To learn more & participate in this amazing journey

https://findre.io/

https://theresurrectionofjesuschrist.com/

https://youtube.com/live/KlKHJlbH2T8

For Press & Media Inquiries:

K & Co. Media

[email protected] | 559.341.7791

www.kandcomedia.com

