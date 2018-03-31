This Company is Moving In to Move You Out

As the good people and great movers that Austin has come to love, 3 Men Movers - Austin continues to stand by the 8 promises they make to their customers on every move, every day… a list they affectionately call their Movifesto:

We do what we say. Always.

That's right! If we promised you something, we'll stand by it… even if it costs us!

We hustle.

We wake up earlier than the competition and never drag our feet.

We go beyond.

Accidents don't happen often on our watch, but if they do, our insurance exceeds state minimum requirements. That means faster fixes and higher payouts to ensure you get what's fair.

We don't keep movers that you don't like.

That's right - we said it. We believe who moves you matters, and we're only employing the best. If a mover gets bad reviews, they're gone!

We arrive as strangers and leave as friends.

Our crews make a big impression with not just their work, but their personalities. New to Austin ? You'll have 3 new friends your first day here.

We are The Experts.

We're going to ask the right questions to make sure you get what your move needs. Big home? We've got big trucks. On top of getting the right equipment out to your move, the real magic comes with our crews. On average they've got 5 years of experience… and some have up to 20!

We know surprises are for birthdays. Not move days.

Movers have a bad rap for tacking on hidden fees. Not us! You'll know your charges before we arrive.

We respect that your home is sacred.

We are going into your sacred space as guests and with that knowledge, we will always honor your home, family and way of life.

These are the principles that the company's founder, John Fischer, believed in over 30 years ago when he started the business, and something his daughter and current CEO, Jacky Noons, continues to promote today. At the core, they believe: to have great movers you must start with good people. So if your Austin move is coming up, visit their website for a free quote, an endless amount of moving tips and tricks, and peace of mind that you're working with the good guys.

