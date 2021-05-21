This Could Be The Most Exciting Healthcare Development Of The Year

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, some smart investors have been making money from the healthcare sector...Cutting-edge healthcare technologies and trends such as CRISPR, RNA, AI, and Cannabis all provided smart investors with major opportunities. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF)

Over the last decade, the biotech sector has been making profits and minting some millionaires, with the sector's best-known benchmark SPDR Biotech ETF even outgunning the red-hot tech sector's Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF with a 460% vs. 420% return. But now the global pandemic has created a surge in demand for products addressing immunity and cognitive support.

We think the next big trend in 2021 is a new class of therapeutics focused on the big 3 mental disorders… Depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

The behavioral health market is predicted to grow into a $240 billion market by 2026. And a new compound that works well could take a big market share… much like the Cannabis (CBD and THC) market did over the stretch of a few years. This could be the beginning of a New Era of Medicine, with alternative medicine such as cannabis and psychedelics being decriminalized and made accessible for patients across North America.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has reported that more than 10% of the global population suffers from mental health issues.

350 million people worldwide suffer from depression, leading to a staggering $1 trillion in lost productivity every year. But now a breakthrough compound study has confirmed rapid improvements in anxiety and depression for cancer patients…

It's also found that four-and-a-half years down the line, 71-100% of participants credited this "miracle compound" with life-long improvements. Just like the cannabis market has been projected to grow 9x…The psychedelic drugs market is projected by some to grow from just over $2 billion in 2019 to $6.8 billion in 2027 . And one little-known--and already looking successful--stock is one of the first movers in the space.

HAVN Life Sciences ( HAVN ; HAVLF ), a fast-rising natural health food & nutraceuticals company, is developing product formulations for microdosing of novel psychoactive compounds, including psilocybin and psychedelic drugs.

Experience Is Everything

Vic Neufeld, co-founder and former CEO of cannabis heavyweight Aphria Inc. has been announced as a director of HAVN Life Sciences ( HAVN ; HAVLF ). In his five years at Aphria, Neufeld was able to build the company from a nondescript marijuana startup to a legal cannabis giant with annual revenues of $175 million and a market cap of $2.3B --good for up to 2,400% share returns for the investors who got in at the very beginning. And he now wants to replicate that success at HAVN Life Sciences.

While very early on in its financial markets development, psychedelics are already attracting attention from the pharmaceutical space, according to several experts and observers of the industry. Despite his undeniable talent, experience, and expertise at growing young companies into global brands, HAVN Life Sciences ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) isn't counting on Neufeld as its only expert voice...

First-Mover Advantage

HAVN Life Sciences ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) is one of the few companies that have been licensed to develop psilocybin and psychedelic products. That puts the company in the rarefied air of the likes of Champignon Brands Inc., Mind Medicine Inc, Compass Pathways, and Field Trip Health Ltd.

HAVN Life Sciences is one of very few companies in the psychedelic space that are focusing on drug development and unique delivery mechanisms, a particularly underserved niche in the past decade. Those areas encompass life-disrupting psychiatric and neurological conditions such as major depressive disorder (MDD), addictions, and other mental illnesses. And if there's anything that Aphria and Canopy Growth Corp. have taught us is that being on the right side of a megatrend like marijuana legalization can yield huge dividends for early investors in the right companies.

With a predicted wave of legalization, investments, and potential massive user growth beginning to power what could become a massive psychedelic boom.

Getting in on a HUGE new trend

Looking at HAVN Life Sciences ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) and developments in the psychedelics sector you will immediately notice a rare convergence of forces.

HAVN Life is a part of a global community taking an active part in supporting research for microdosing therapies in treating mental health disorders utilizing psychedelics. Working with Veterans and thought leaders in the military, HAVN Life is developing innovative clinical trial formulations to aid in the recovery of PTSD and other trauma-related disorders. Through end-to-end research, extraction, formulation, and delivery, HAVN Life Sciences aspires to define and standardize the future of modern medicine by formulating the next generation of medicine using psychoactive compounds. In short, HAVN Life Sciences lies smack in the middle of a projected $7 billion market with high barriers to entry and minimal early competition.

Following In The Footsteps Of The Cannabis Boom

The legalization boom in the cannabis sector didn't just stop at cannabis. It has even led to brands from outside of the sector jumping on the bandwagon. Constellation Brands (STZ), a beverage conglomerate with a stake in everything from Corona to Modelo, shook up the pot world in 2017 when it invested $191 million for a 9.9% stake in Canopy Growth, and followed it up a year later sinking an additional $4 billion into Canopy Growth Corp.

It didn't stop there, either. Just last year, Constellation raised its stake in Canopy Growth once again, investing another $174 million into the pot giant, raising its stake to 55.8%. A move that has solidified its stance on the industry. David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth, noted "This additional investment validates the work our team has done since attracting the initial investment in 2017. It also strengthens our ability to pursue the immense market and product opportunities available to Canopy in Canada, the US and other key global markets."

Molson Coors (TAP) is another beverage giant with its eyes on the looming marijuana explosion. With brands that are recognizable across the United States and Canada, Molson is no stranger to industry dominance. And it's not going to be left behind in the adoption of cannabis, either. Molson Coors is already developing its own line of non-alcoholic cannabis-based beverages with its partner, the HEXO Corporation.

"While we remain a beer business at our core, we are excited to create a separate new venture with a trusted partner that will be a market leader in offering Canadian consumers new experiences with quality, reliable and consistent non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages," Molson Coors Canada president and CEO Frederic Landtmeters explained. Tobacco giants are jumping on the bandwagon, as well. Altria (MO), one of the tobacco industry's biggest players, hopped into the marijuana game in a big way in 2018, investing $1.8 billion in the Canadian pot firm Cronos Group. The deal sent Cronos' stock soaring and positioned Altria as a frontrunner in the adoption of marijuana by stock market majors.

While Big Booze and Big Tobacco have dominated headlines, pharmaceutical companies are working behind the scenes in the marijuana industry. GW Pharmaceuticals, for example, got into the cannabis game with a game-changing medicine. Back in 2018, GW Pharma received approval for its cannabis-based drug Epidiolex from the Federal Drug Administration. In fact, GW's Epidiolex was the first FDA approved drug based on cannabis for the American market…and GW Pharma's stock enjoyed a huge boost at the news. And it even drew the attention of another up-and-comer in the industry, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), which proposed an acquisition deal that turned out to be too good for GW to pass up.

Jazz CEO Bruce Cozadd was quoted as saying that the closing of the deal with GW "mark[s] a transformative milestone in creating an innovative, high-growth, global biopharma leader in neuroscience with a worldwide commercial and operational footprint." Jazz Pharmaceuticals' bet on GW has paid off, as well. In just a year, the company's stock price has risen from $110 per share to its current price of $180.

Though much of the pot stock boom is taking place in Canada, the U.S. is also producing a few noteworthy contenders. Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF), for example, is an up-and-coming American cannabis company with an ambitious vision. And it's not just limited to marijuana production, either. The multi-faceted company has its hands in all levels of the cannabis game, where it cultivates and manufactures a wide range of products (concentrates, edibles, tinctures, capsules, vaporizer cartridges, dry natural marijuana, etc.), operates dispensaries, and much more.

By. Gunner Andersen

