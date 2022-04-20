THIS EARTH DAY, LET'S TALK ABOUT OVERPOPULATION

Since that first Earth Day, world population has doubled to 8 billion. Let's Talk About Overpopulation on Earth Day. Tweet this

Since that first Earth Day, world population has doubled to 8 billion, and the U.S. population has increased by two-thirds to 333 million, but most of the major environmental groups no longer talk about the problem of population growth.

"Overpopulation is the root cause of so much environmental destruction. Human activity devours open space, increases pollution levels, and drives species extinct. Habitat depletion is, by far, the largest factor in the loss of biodiversity," said Oberlink.

Along with Gaylord Nelson and David Brower, other global and environmental leaders featured on the videos include naturalist Sir David Attenborough, primatologist Jane Goodall, and the Dalai Lama.

The videos from the Let's Talk About Overpopulation on Earth Day campaign can be viewed here.

CAPS is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to formulate and advance policies and programs designed to stabilize the population of California, the U.S., and the world at levels that will preserve the environment and a good quality of life for all. Learn more at capsweb.org.

