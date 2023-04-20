This Earth Day, Neutral Foods Asks Americans "Why Is Our Planet Worth Saving?"

73% of U.S. adults feel fighting climate change is important and of those, 92% feel

the planet is worth protecting

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new YouGov survey of U.S. adults* commissioned by Neutral Foods reveals 73% of Americans feel fighting climate change is important and of those, 92% agree with the statement "our planet is worth protecting."

To celebrate Earth Day, Neutral Foods, the nation's first carbon neutral food company, is gathering #planetworthsaving videos on Instagram asking Americans "Why do you believe the planet is worth saving?" Neutral Foods, the first carbon neutral food company in the United States, backed by Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, offers carbon neutral dairy products nationwide. The company is on a mission to radically reduce the nearly 37 percent of global emissions produced by agriculture and the food system. https://www.eatneutral.com/

To celebrate Earth Day, Neutral Foods, the nation's first carbon neutral food company, is gathering #planetworthsaving videos on Instagram asking Americans "Why do you believe the planet is worth saving?" Celebrities like John Legend , Heather Morris , Jake Johnson , Mark Cuban and Jen Padalecki have already participated, and Neutral encourages others to join in the fun by posting an Instagram Reel over the next several weeks, tagging @eatneutral.

"I believe the planet is worth protecting because where else can you stop in the middle of nowhere and dance your heart out?" said Heather Morris, actress, environmentalist, and eco-activist.

The YouGov survey data also reveals 62% of all U.S. adults agree "food choices can impact the planet" and more than half (52%) agree they would switch to a different food brand if it could impact climate change. And, 51% agree that while protecting the planet is important, they don't know what they can personally do to make a difference.

"By making informed choices, consumers can do their part and send a message to food producers and policymakers about the importance of sustainability and climate action," said Sweta Chakraborty , U.S. CEO, We Don't Have Time.

Neutral Foods was founded on the belief that the world is worth protecting and that daily food choices can make a real impact. "Neutral offers only carbon-neutral products including whole and 2% organic milk, providing a simple way for consumers to make an impact simply by the milk they choose," Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO, Neutral Foods.

Neutral has implemented 13 carbon reduction projects on farms in the last 18 months and will reach 30 by year's end Neutral is sold by the half gallon at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide, and regionally at Target on the West Coast, New Seasons in Portland, Erewhon in Los Angeles, and Fresh Thyme in the Midwest.

Photos and videos available for download here .

*ABOUT THE SURVEY

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc pulled from a survey conducted using an online interview administered to members of the YouGov Plc panel of individuals who have agreed to take part in surveys. Fieldwork was undertaken between March 14-15, 2023. The survey was carried out online with emails sent to panelists selected at random from the base sample and the total sample size was 1,178 adults. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

Media Contacts:



Abby Roedel

Director of PR, Neutral

917-209-5454

[email protected]

Janette Rizk

805-895-4940

[email protected]

SOURCE Neutral Foods