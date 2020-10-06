DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 news cycle has generated enough negative headlines for 1,000 years. And with the upcoming election season…it's likely going to get much worse. As it is, nearly two-thirds of Americans* are worn out by the sheer volume of news they're inundated with daily.

For those of you experiencing any and all forms of election stress disorder (it's a real thing!), Hotels.com is helping you escape the chatter to go live under a rock — literally!

This election season, live under a rock (literally!) with Hotels.com

After you've cast your ballot (by mail, absentee, early voting, etc.!), you can check out of the newsfeed negativity and check in to a man-made cave built 50 feet below ground for a five-night stay from November 2 – 7, 2020. This off-the-grid overnight experience in New Mexico will have you saying, "2020 who?" as you embrace the cave's amenities, or lack thereof. Go ahead! Relax and cut all access to Wi-Fi, cable TV, and daily newspaper service. We won't blame you!

"Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election," said Josh Belkin, Vice President, Global brand Hotels.com. "We're transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge, and recover... because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us."

The best part? The cost to stay is an Abraham Lincoln-inspired "presidential rate" of just $5 a night (yes, that's right… your entire stay is only $25*). The property is available on a first-come, first-served basis to the fastest finger beginning Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. ET. Visit Hotels.com/page/underarock for more information.

For those who aren't able to snag the exclusive getaway but are still in dire need to go live under a rock during election week, Hotels.com is also offering a limited-time 20% off code for select properties with "rock" in the name so you can still make your Patrick Star-style escape. Travelers can use the code "UnderARock" at checkout beginning Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. ET.

This election week stay is just one of the many ways Hotels.com rewards travelers across the globe with one-of-a-kind stays. This underground cave is one of the more than 250,000 vacation homes currently available on Hotels.com, with hundreds of thousands more being added this year. From caves, apartments and cottages to beach villas and woodland bungalows, no matter your needs, Hotels.com has you covered. Plus, your stay will also earn you stamps in your Hotels.com Rewards account, getting you closer to a reward night that can be redeemed on a future booking.

For more information on the Hotels.com Under A Rock stay, follow along on Hotels.com Instagram and Twitter.

*According to Pew Research Center

*Standard booking terms apply. Lodging taxes and fees apply. See site for details

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™) Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-winning" loyalty program you earn free* nights while you sleep…what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

*Exclusions apply. Reward night worth average price of previous 10. Taxes/fees payable on each Reward Night redeemed. A $5 fee is charged on each Reward Night redeemed, unless redeemed on the app. See T&Cs https://www.hotels.com/customer_care/terms_conditions.html?pos=HCOM_US&locale=en_US

© 2020 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners

SOURCE Hotels.com