This Fall, Pass on Water Guzzling Grass and Move Over to Outsidepride.com's Miniclover; A Drought Tolerant, Sustainable, Nitrogen Fixing Lawn Alternative

INDEPENDENCE, Ore., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover lawns are "growing" wild in yards across America, in response to record breaking high temperatures, drought, imposed water-use restrictions, toxic run off, lawn equipment spewing pollutants and predictions of an increase in average temperatures worldwide, due to climate change. Homeowners are ditching traditional turf and replacing it with alternatives that need little to no irrigation or maintenance to survive. Choices range from wildflowers, some ground covers, succulents, mulch, rocks, decking and way-out front, dominating turf grass alternatives, is a lush, green, drought tolerant, sustainable choice: Miniclover lawns.

Outsidepride Miniclover lawn Miniclover size comparison to White Dutch clover

Once unfairly considered a weed, clover is a tough perennial with more pros than you might know. Today, many clover lawns are comprised of Miniclover, (Trifolium Repens), not be confused with white Dutch clover, as Miniclover has smaller leaves, fewer flowers, and a lower growth habit (4-6 inches) than white Dutch. It flowers in its second year – but 90% less than white Dutch, and only blooms once in summer. Flowers can be eliminated with mowing or don't mow and offer flowers as a source of nectar for bees.

Miniclover produces a thick, carpet-like look, stays greener longer than grass, fills in bare spots fast, thrives in partial shade or sun, is drought tolerant, and controls weeds and erosion. It takes nitrogen from the air, "fixing" it in your soil, eliminating the need for nitrogen plant food because it does the work for you, keeping lawns green and growing while adding natural nitrogen to surrounding soil. Miniclover requires no chemical fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides or weekly mowing, it's less expensive than grass seed and its' deep root system helps it grow with little water while crowding out weeds. Once established, Miniclover provides an uninterrupted field of green since clover doesn't turn yellow—even when four-legged friends take care of business.

"I've been in business for 21 years, Miniclover sales were up by 67% , a staggering increase and indicator that homeowners want to take quick, tangible action by replacing or renovating lawns with Miniclover," said Troy Hake, president and owner of Outsidepride.com, offering quality seeds, including drought-tolerant grasses, clovers, wildflowers, herbs and more. It's an ideal, cost-effective, sustainable choice, actually one of the best lawn alternatives available," said Hake.

Early to mid-fall is a great time for lawn renovation or replacement. The soil is still warm, encouraging quick germination, yet the air is cool, which allows young seeds to grow and take root quickly without drying out. Cooler temperatures reduce the presence of pests and fungus growth, protecting seedlings from damage. Rainfall and soil moisture are typically more prevalent in fall, plus weeds don't germinate, so there's less competition for new seedlings to thrive.

Caring for Miniclover lawns is easy and requires minimal effort once established. In regions with regular precipitation throughout the year, watering once per week, after germination, is typically more than enough in dry summer regions. Miniclover can be mowed – the more it's cut, the smaller the leaf size – or simply let it grow; it only grows 4-6 inches tall and doesn't get unwieldy.

Miniclover provides a pleasing aesthetic, while conserving water, eliminating the need for chemical fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, weekly mowing and reduces the amount of time and money spent on lawn maintenance.

Sustainable alternatives like Miniclover are more adaptable in fluctuating environments and often have greater resilience to climate change impacts, like drought and extreme weather. By choosing to renovate or replace water-guzzling grass with Miniclover, homeowners can contribute to sustainability efforts and foster a greener future.

