This Fall, Select U.S. Schools Will Introduce a Solution to Childhood Anxiety: The Let Grow Project

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Childhood anxiety is on the rise, said The Wall Street Journal in its most-read article last week, "The Overprotected American Child."

While we all want our kids to be safe and successful, overprotecting them makes them feel helpless and depressed:

"You don't remember the times your dad held the handlebars. You remember the day he let go." - Lenore Skenazy, founder of Let Grow "We want our children to have a childhood that's magical and enriched, but I'll bet that your best childhood memories involve something you were thrilled to do by yourself. These are childhood's magic words: 'I did it myself!'" - Free-Range Kids: Giving Our Children the Freedom We Had Without Going Nuts with Worry by Lenore Skenazy

"Overzealous parenting can do real harm. Psychologists and educators see it as one factor fueling a surge in the number of children and young adults being diagnosed with anxiety disorders."

A study of more than 30,000 college students last year found that 1 in 5 had been diagnosed with or treated for anxiety problems the previous year.

But the problem takes root much earlier. When parents over-schedule and over-supervise their kids, the kids don't learn how to solve their own problems or face their own fears. Socially and emotionally, they're stunted. The Journal's solution? "More autonomy was associated with less childhood anxiety."

How can nervous parents learn to give their kids that autonomy?

That's where Let Grow comes in. Let Grow is an advocacy group promoting childhood independence and resilience. The Journal cites Let Grow's school initiatives as the antidote to anxiety:

The Let Grow Project : Kids discover their own resourcefulness and parents' worries are replaced by pride in their blossoming child

: Kids discover their own resourcefulness and parents' worries are replaced by pride in their blossoming child The Let Grow Play Club: A safe, fun way for kids to learn social-emotional skills, including leadership, empathy and problem solving

This Fall, Let Grow is accepting applications from North American schools interested in piloting its new turnkey version of these initiatives. All costs are waived. The projects take minimal class time.

Interested administrators, teachers, or active parents are invited to apply at letgrow.org/lg-application. The deadline is July 1, 2018.

"It's never too early to start encouraging independence," says The Journal.

Let Grow makes it easier.

