This Far By Grace, the Incredible Story of One Man's Journey out of Darkness in God's Marvelous Light

D. L. Ellis-Johnson chronicles his life's journey in this candid and poignant book. Transparent, the author narrates so that anyone can relate and better understand the fragility of the human soul. Ellis-Johnson discloses the identity struggles he experienced as an adopted child. Want some insight into the Baby Boomer's Generation?

This Far By Grace! This Far By Grace!

As a product of the 1960s' civil rights movement and the cultural revolution, the writer unveils his "idealistic" world of drugs, alcohol, pornography, and promiscuity that he created to hide his reality and emotional insecurity. The author confirms that poverty and deficient socio-economic resources led him at age 14 to heroin dependency, and later incarceration. D.L enters a truce in his war with drugs, alcohol, and identity conflicts in a psychiatric hospital where he settles his differences with God!

Now, an ordained minister and worldwide evangelist, D. L. Ellis-Johnson, teaches and empowers people to live and fulfill their real purpose in life. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to live, be, and do better in life!

"Many people wonder, 'Who am I? Why am I here? Am I a mistake?' This author not only had the questions, but he also found the answers. In this poignant, compelling story, you'll see why Donald struggled with his identity" and then discover why he struggles-no more-" June Hunt, Founder Hope for the Heart, Author, How to Forgive When You Don't Feel Like It

About the Author

D.L. Ellis-Johnson, a retired probation officer, is the founder of Lifeline Ministries International in May Pearl, Texas. The para-church ministry, since 2005, is established to mentor and provide Christian education to "at-risk" youths involved in drug and alcohol rehabilitation and the criminal justice system. A volunteer prison chaplain for more than 30 years, Ellis-Johnson is a member and spiritual leader in the local church. He ministers around the world to explain and teach the Bible and help people change through the Gospel of Jesus Christ. A graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary and a doctoral student in Southwestern Theological Seminary, D.L enjoys traveling, writing, exercising, and discovering alternative health remedies. He resides in the Dallas, TX area.

