This Father's Day Millions of Dads Will Remain Alienated from Their Children

And a proposed new bill signed by President Biden is likely to make their situation worse, says Dr. Lynn Steinberg, an expert on parent alienation

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is a time when we consider the value fathers play in their children's lives. But the run-up to the holiday can also be a time to consider the pain of fathers who are suffering from parental alienation. Parental alienation is a family dynamic in which a child has aligned with one parent and rejected the other for no legitimate reason, notes Lynn Steinberg, Ph.D. In this dynamic, the alienating parent brainwashes the child in order to sever the previously positive relationship between the alienated parent and his/her children. Currently, about 22 million parents in the U.S., both male and female, have been alienated from their children.

You’re Not Crazy: Overcoming Parent/Child Alienation

Moreover, Dr. Steinberg says that Kayden's Law, part of the U.S. Violence Against Women's Act signed in March by President Biden, is seriously flawed and likely to worsen these parents' situations.

"Kayden's Law contains dangerous mistakes," asserts Dr. Steinberg, a psychotherapist whose practice has focused on parental alienation for 12 years. "The framers failed to take into consideration that when women say there was domestic abuse in their household, without proving it, the man cannot fight back and say that there was parental alienation taking place and no domestic violence occurred," she says. This opens the door for false allegations of abuse.

Dr. Steinberg is the author of You're Not Crazy: Overcoming Parent/Child Alienation. She is on the board of directors of The Parental Alienation Legislative Fund, whose mission is to pass legislation that would mandate training and reporting of parental alienation as child abuse.

In an interview, Dr. Steinberg can discuss:

What is wrong with Kayden's Law and why it should be opposed

Why parental alienation is child abuse and how it devastates everyone involved, even extended families

The signs of parental alienation and what to do when one finds themselves in this dynamic

The work of the Parental Alienation Legislative Fund

Intervention treatment for alienated parents and children: how it can be accomplished quickly and successfully

About the Parental Alienation Legislative Fund

Lynn Steinberg and Ron Berglas have worked tirelessly for five years to pass legislation that would mandate training and reporting of parental alienation as child abuse. The law would impact psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists, counselors, teachers, judges and lawyers. They believe that legislation would change the face of parental alienation and eventually eliminate it and are seeking donations to hire a lobbyist to push for legislative changes.

To learn more about The Parental Alienation Legislative Fund, visit palg-pasi.org

For more information, contact Chloe Busch, assistant to Dr. Steinberg;

(323) 449-2203; [email protected]; lynnsteinberg.com

SOURCE Lynn Steinberg