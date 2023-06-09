This Father's Day, The Burro Buddy hits Walmart Shelves

News provided by

The Little Burros

09 Jun, 2023, 11:19 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After appearing on ABC's Shark Tank in 2020, The Burro Buddy has hit the shelves of the nation's largest retailers and received top spots in Father's Day gift guides across the nation. Most recently named a top Father's Day gift by Best Products, The Burro Buddy is an organizational tray that sits on top of your standard sized wheelbarrows, holding all your tools in one organized spot. Its concept is simple; make less trips running back and forth to pick up tools while keeping everything at waist level, so no more bending down every time you need a tool. It's a lightweight five pounds so it's convenient and easy to use. Made by a dad, Bob Thorsen, Bob pitched his product to his five kids after growing tired of carrying his wife Sudie's tools around the yard. Nearly 8 years later he would pitch alongside his daughter to the cast of Shark Tank turning down two deals, and today The Burro Buddy is on the shelves of Walmart for Father's Day.

Continue Reading

Still family owned and operated, and made in the USA, The Burro Buddy ( made by The Little Burros) is available in store and online at Walmart.com and is dad approved for Father's Day gifts, just ask Bob!

SOURCE The Little Burros

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.