This Feminist Start-up is Giving Away Free Menstrual Cups and Sex Toys

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The owners of Knotty Vibes are on a bold mission: to empower women through the sale of sex toys. One of the ways they're doing this is to provide reasonably priced sex toys. Another way they're empowering women is by giving away sex toys and reusable menstrual products.

Free menstrual products

Sheila and Courtney, best friends and co-founders of Knotty Vibes, were both raised in devoutly religious environments that discouraged discussions about sex. After leaving their sheltered households to attend college, these feminists learnt how empowering it could be for a woman to be allowed to explore their own sexual pleasure. They decided to build a company that empowers women by putting the control of their own sexual pleasure at their fingertips, literally.

But Knotty Vibes isn't simply about empowering women through selling well-priced sex toys. Giving back to the community is also a crucial component of their business model.

After enduring a miscarriage in 2017 and undergoing medical treatment that came with a $25,000 price tag, Sheila realized she was incredibly lucky to have comprehensive medical insurance. As such, Sheila decided that she wanted to help women who weren't as fortunate as her. Many women don't have access to affordable healthcare, which disadvantages them immensely.

From then on Knotty Vibes, expanded their mission to include ensuring access to reproductive healthcare. The company donates profits of each order to organizations that work to provide healthcare services to women, including Planned Parenthood.

By partnering with the Pledgling Organization, customers who purchase Knotty Vibes products can decide where their donation dollars go. If they don't make a choice when processing their payment, that money is split equally between twelve specific organizations, all of which do critical work to improve the lives of women.

The company also offers free sex toys, menstrual cups and re-usable menstrual pads to women who can't afford them. Tools for reproductive health and sexual pleasure should be accessible to all women, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Freedom is sexy, and in this brave new world, empowered women are the wave of the future. If we hope to challenge patriarchy and sex-negativity, it's imperative that healthcare and sexual pleasure is accessible to all. Knotty Vibes addresses this issue by empowering women – while supporting organizations that help women access crucial healthcare services.

