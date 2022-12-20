This Holiday Season, OPPO offers the ultimate range of smart tech gifts for loved ones

Whether their interests lie in music, fitness, fashion, or photography, OPPO has all covered with its expanding ecosystem of cutting-edge products

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spoil every member of the family this festive season with global technology brand, OPPO. From budding content creators to fashionistas, OPPO has something for everyone with astounding camera quality and advanced technology underpinned by years of research and development, cutting-edge designs, and products for every type of customer no matter their interest.

With OPPO's ever-expanding IoT ecosystem, the technology powerhouse also offers every perfect accessory to complement its smartphone.

This Festive Season Take The Stress Out of Shopping With OPPO’s Ultimate Gift List

For Budding Content Creators: OPPO Reno8 5G

Portrait photography and videography are written into the DNA of the OPPO Reno Series. Powered by Dual Sony Flagship Sensors and several AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video and Night Portrait, the 'Portrait Expert' Reno8 5G is the perfect gift for those looking to capture content with incredible detail and clarity this holiday season.

Featuring a Streamlined Unibody Design, 80W SUPERVOOCTM with Battery Health Engine, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, an upgraded Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System, and ColorOS 12.1, the Reno8 5G provides strong durability, reliable performance, and all-round smooth experience to users.

For Music Connoisseurs: OPPO Enco Buds 2

For that special person who always has the hottest tunes to recommend, the OPPO Enco Buds 2 are guaranteed to be the perfect product. Equipped with surging bass output, 28-hour battery life, remote camera control, and ultra-clear call audio as well as built-in noise cancellation, users can listen to all their favourite songs on repeat this holiday season.

For Fitness Enthusiasts: OPPO Band 2

One for runners, and gym goers, the OPPO Band 2 provides a high-quality, healthy, and smart experience. Equipped with an ultra-clear large screen, the on-the-go smart life assistant features colourful watch faces, a two-colour strap design, and a full range of upgraded professional sleep, workout, and health functionality, taking workouts to a whole other level so users can start the New Year with their fitness resolutions being top of mind.

For Frequent Flyers: OPPO Pad Air

Meticulously developed with advanced design technology, performance configuration, and system interaction experience, the OPPO Pad Air delivers an exceptional experience across all uses, be it work or study, equipped with the new ColorOS for Pad system as standard.

Weighing only 440g and designed for maximum ease and convenience users travelling this winter will love this perfect jet-setting companion.

For Thrifty Fashionistas: A96

Dress to impress this festive season with the perfect accessory without breaking the bank. Sporting OPPO's renowned Glow Design, the ultra-light, ultra-slim OPPO A96 offers a premium user experience without the price tag. Decorated with a million nano-level star diamonds, the smartphone dazzles, changing colours from different angles, elevating any holiday look.

From smartphones to a variety of IoT products OPPO provides shoppers with the ultimate smart tech gifts for loved ones this season.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

