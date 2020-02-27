This Fragrance Smells Like Music

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Berceuse Parfum, a luxury niche perfume house in the heart of Upstate New York whose work translates music into fragrance, announced the release of their first perfume, Allegretto 7.2. Composed over three years as a collaboration between founder Will Carius and perfumer Antonio Gardoni, one of the most exciting talents in independent fragrance, Allegretto 7.2 is an elegant, mysteriously smoky scent.

A Bottle of Allegretto 7.2

"The individual elements and notes in the formula are not meant to showcase a singular character," says Gardoni, who created 24 separate versions of the fragrance before he and Carius selected the final design. "Rather, they interlock each other, creating a floating cloud where each element mirrors itself and its surroundings."

The freshness of herbs and lavender pairs with vanilla, cedar, and smoky, rooty vetiver to create an intoxicating, alluring fragrance with an enigmatic twist. This fascinating scent layers subtle touches of spicy ylang ylang, resinous benzoin, and crisp, clean mint to leave a lasting impression of complexity and individuality that bewitches the senses and will leave you wanting more.

Allegretto 7.2 will be available starting February 26th, 2020 at $8.99 for a 2 ml sample and $224.99 for a full 50 ml bottle. All Berceuse products ship Express 2-Day for free within the United States. For more information on Allegretto 7.2 and Berceuse Parfum, visit www.berceuseparfum.com.

Berceuse Parfum is a luxury perfume house whose fragrances are inspired by individual pieces of music. Built on the idea that music is one of the universal conduits of emotion, the company places specific emphasis on kindness, education, and customer experience as part of its business model, and even donates a portion of its proceeds to the MyStuffBags foundation, a charity that focuses on helping displaced children in need. Berceuse aims to produce fragrances that are unique, different, and unpretentious, and to do so using only the finest materials available.

Contact:

William Carius

Berceuse Parfum

(607) 282-5237

234961@email4pr.com

SOURCE Berceuse Parfum