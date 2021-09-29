This Halloween AllHorror.com Offers New Ways to Find Your Next Favorite Horror Movie

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllHorror.com, the largest collaborative horror movie discovery website, announces exciting new ways to make finding new horror movies easier than ever.

AllHorror.com, a movie database like IMDb but only for horror, was created by Adrian DeGus along with a team of fellow horror fans as a way to help others find new movies based on the exact types of movies they already love. Horror seekers can browse through over 8,725 movies organized into over 150 different horror sub-genres, 25 different styles, 107 different years and the streaming platforms they can be watched on. Seekers can also find new horror movies similar to movies they already know using AllHorror's "Movies Like" system that is curated manually by horror fans who have personally seen all movies mentioned. All movies are rated, have hand-picked screen grabs, trailers, critic reviews, spoiler-free "What to Expect" write ups and similar movie recommendations. Horror fans can also browse through hundreds of top lists curated by AllHorror staff as well as lists curated by fellow fans.

AllHorror launched in 2018 and has experienced exponential growth from the start. "I believe this growth is because people finally found a place to find movie recommendations based on their personal tastes. And that's something when you consider how many flavors of horror are out there." says founder Adrian DeGus. "I think people also enjoy being able to have their own horror movie reviews published, promoted and actually paid for it. Definitely not something you find on other sites".

One of the more popular features that AllHorror recently released, aside from the official All Horror rap video, is a way to pay writers for submitting movie reviews. AllHorror now accepts movie reviews from anyone with a free account and has integrated with PayPal, Patreon and Cash.app to provide payments in the form of tips directly from readers. Unlike other platforms, AllHorror does not claim any share of money sent to writers. Writers get the full amount sent directly to their accounts from readers. AllHorror also actively promotes all submitted reviews to help give writers maximum exposure. For readers, all reviews are short and spoiler-free as a way to provide yet another way for people to find new horror movies they'll love.

