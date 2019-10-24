This Halloween Pets Stay Spook-Free with Social CBD PETS

Dogs and cats, like humans and other vertebrates, have endocannabinoid systems. Social CBD PETS Broad Spectrum Drops interact with the receptors in the endocannabinoid system to help support the overall well-being of pets. Made with 100% hemp-derived broad spectrum CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil, all-natural herbs and spices, and a product promise of 0.0% THC, Social CBD PETS provides a Pure, Powerful and Honest wellness experience for pup and puss.

"When we say Social CBD is for all, we mean it. As we continue on our mission to educate consumers on 21st Century wellness and wellness alternatives, pets become part of the conversation. We understand how important it is for pet owners to see their companions thrive," says Social CBD President, Angelo Lombardi. "Both owner and pet can find comfort in knowing that all Social CBD products including Social CBD PETS have 0.0% THC, are third-party lab tested and made with premium all-natural ingredients."

Lombardi continues, "Social CBD PETS is the perfect 'treat' for Halloween. With non-stop disruption--door knocking, bell-ringing and masked strangers--pets can undergo a ton of stress. Social CBD PETS Broad Spectrum Drops support pets' overall health and wellness."

Social CBD PETS Broad Spectrum Drops come in four drool-worthy flavors Bacon , Chicken , Peanut Butter and Unflavored , and in three strengths of 250MG ($30), 500MG ($50) and 750MG ($60).

Social CBD carries a diverse product portfolio dedicated to two-legged consumers across tinctures, topicals and gel capsules, and will expand its offering to include balms, gummies and chocolates, coming soon.

Social CBD PETS Broad Spectrum Drops are available at national retailers and online. For more information on Social CBD and its products, please visit: www.TheSocialCBD.com .

About Social CBD:

Founded in 2019, Portland-based Social CBD promises to provide the high-quality Pure, Powerful and Honest CBD products. Social CBD is a brand of Sentia Wellness and utilizes extensive world-class manufacturing and laboratory analyses that exceed industry standards for optimum customer confidence. Social CBD is sparking a movement and global conversation around better self-care and wellness, from education and driving social connections, to making hemp-derived CBD products widely accessible to people from all walks of life. www.TheSocialCBD.com .

