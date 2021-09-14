This Halloween, "Tasty Human" Cat Treats Are On The Menu

To support the spooky new product, the TEMPTATIONS brand, along with creative agency adam&eveDDB London, developed two new ads. The videos each feature a cat owner– one in a bed and one in a bathtub – being watched ominously by their cat, whispering that if cats were bigger, they would try to eat their humans. To satisfy the frightening feline friends – and save their own skin, both pet parents have purchased the new TEMPTATIONS MixUps Tasty Human cat treats.

"I'm sure every cat owner would agree that their cat can be unpredictable at times," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "Knowing that our cats share some DNA with lions and tigers makes those creepy cat stares a little more ominous, and that's what inspired us to create this new product. It's a unique way to celebrate the Halloween season and make sure our cats have a more appropriate snack on the menu - hopefully."

The limited-edition scary snacks – which are actually chicken, liver and beef-flavored – provide cat parents with a new and hauntingly fun way to treat – and maybe even trick – their pets this Halloween. Each treat has less than two calories and delivers a terrifyingly tasty combination of crunchy and soft textures.

TEMPTATIONS MixUps Tasty Human Treats are available throughout the Halloween season at major online retailers and in-store at select retailers nationwide. To purchase the spine-tingling treats online and for more information, visit TemptationsTreats.com, or engage with the brand on social media via Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

