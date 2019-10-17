This Holiday Marks a Shortened Peak Shopping Season but Savvy Shopping Began as Early as This Summer

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll says, "Shoppers are getting savvier every year when it comes to holiday preparation. They are deal hunting, comparison shopping, and they're choosing not to spend all their holiday budget solely in November and December. It was surprising to see our survey results which showed more individuals buying gifts in July."

Like last year, nearly four in five Americans plan on taking advantage of the sales between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, but they don't plan on spending as much money as they did in previous years. Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending is expected to be slightly down this year as shoppers are finding more savings throughout the season. About 45% of Black Friday shoppers will complete the majority of their shopping online this year, which is up 31% from those who planned the same in 2018.

Where Are They Shopping?

71% of shoppers are heading to big box stores, like Target and Walmart.

54% are shopping on E-commerce-focused retailers, like Amazon.

50% are going to be shopping in department store, like Macy's and Kohl's.

35% of shoppers plan to shop at online-only retailers, like eBay.

27% are heading to clothing-only retailers, like Gap and Loft.

What Are They Buying?

75% are looking for clothing & accessories:

Apparel: 58%



Shoes: 47%

69% are looking for electronics:

Laptop: 25%



Smart Phone: 21%



Headphones: 21%

Who Are They Shopping For?

83% of holiday shoppers will be purchasing gifts for their children, spending an average of $44 .

. 80% will be purchasing gifts for their significant others, spending an average of $196 .

. 49% will buy gifts for their parents, spending an average of $106 .

