This Holiday Season, Gift a Teakhaus Cutting Board

Elevate any kitchen with a beautiful, 100% teak wood board designed to last a lifetime

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024 holiday entertaining and gifting season kicks off, Teakhaus today highlights the company's most coveted cutting boards on everyone's wish list. Made from 100% teak wood, known as the "royal wood," Teakhaus produces the most beautiful cutting boards on the market. Each is designed to be a trusted kitchen companion for a lifetime and a one-of-a-kind gift that will delight those looking to elevate their cooking and entertaining at home. For the past decade, Teakhaus has been recognized for its exceptional products and earned the title of "Best Cutting Board" from Wirecutter, America's Test Kitchen, Forbes, CNN Underscored, and many more.

As the 2024 holiday entertaining and gifting season kicks off, Teakhaus today highlights the company's most coveted cutting boards on everyone's wish list. Made from 100% teak wood, known as the "royal wood," Teakhaus produces the most beautiful cutting boards on the market. Each is designed to be a trusted kitchen companion for a lifetime and a one-of-a-kind gift that will delight those looking to elevate their cooking and entertaining at home.

All Teakhaus boards are made with exacting specifications to ensure each is Ethical, Eternal, Evocative, and Exceptional in accordance with the brand's guiding principles. Teak is naturally durable, moisture-resistant and knife-friendly, and Teakhaus sources only sustainable, FSC-certified teak wood from responsibly managed forests. The company also prioritizes workers' rights and has highly skilled artisans meticulously craft each board. Teakhaus creates these boards to stand the test of time—and to look good doing it.

This holiday season, Teakhaus recommends a few favorites that make especially wonderful gifts:

Professional Carving Board with Juice Canal (Large, SKU 109; Extra Large, SKU 108): features a generous juice groove for carving meat on one side and the other side has a smooth surface for serving

(Large, SKU 109; Extra Large, SKU 108): features a generous juice groove for carving meat on one side and the other side has a smooth surface for serving Professional Cutting Board (Extra Large, SKU 107): heavy-duty for the most rigorous professional kitchens, this board offers two substantial work surfaces to prepare and serve all on one board as well as two hand grips for moving between work surfaces or switching from prepping in the kitchen to entertaining at the dining table

(Extra Large, SKU 107): heavy-duty for the most rigorous professional kitchens, this board offers two substantial work surfaces to prepare and serve all on one board as well as two hand grips for moving between work surfaces or switching from prepping in the kitchen to entertaining at the dining table Butcher Block with Cutout for Plates (Extra Thick, SKU 601): thick and heavy-duty to provide superior stability when cutting and carving with a convenient cutout for a plate to slide ingredients into once they are prepped—plus the gorgeous end-grain textured look makes it a functional piece of art for your kitchen

(Extra Thick, SKU 601): thick and heavy-duty to provide superior stability when cutting and carving with a convenient cutout for a plate to slide ingredients into once they are prepped—plus the gorgeous end-grain textured look makes it a functional piece of art for your kitchen Canoe Paddle Serving Boards (Large Pair, SKU 702; Long Pair , SKU 703): available in a pair with long handles for easy carrying, serving, and displaying your entertaining creativity and inviting your guests to graze during Christmas brunch or pre-dinner cocktails

For more information or to purchase, visit Teakhaus.com.

About Teakhaus

Teakhaus has transformed teak, one of the most attractive woods on Earth, into cutting and serving boards that go beyond function to embody beauty, sustainability, and longevity. Teakhaus designs all its products according to four guiding principles so that each cutting and serving board is: Ethical, Eternal, Evocative, and Exceptional. With a serious commitment to sustainability, Teakhaus sources only FSC-certified teak wood from responsibly managed forests, uses a zero-waste process for manufacturing, and creates plastic-free products. The company also prioritizes workers' rights and has highly skilled artisans craft each board. For Teakhaus, cooking is an art form that is about more than just preparing food and deserves to be elevated, one cutting board at a time. Learn more at Teakhaus.com, and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Teakhaus: Eternal Teak Masterpieces.

Press Contact:

Crier Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Teakhaus