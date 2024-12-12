This Holiday Season Give Bedbugs, Dust Mites and Allergens Eviction Orders with the Latest Jimmy Mattress Vacuum Cleaner

Jimmy BX7 Pro Max Eliminates Invisible Dust Mites and Debris with UV Sanitizing and Heat Technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season give yourself the gift of cozy, clean mattresses with the Jimmy BX7 Pro Max, the ultimate mattress vacuum cleaner with UV Sanitizing technology. Incorporating many features of its predecessor, the Jimmy BX7 Pro, this model contains innovative advances, including improved "Graphene" extreme heat and smarter sensors that deep clean dust mites (invisible to the human eye) and allergens embedded in bedding and furniture thoroughly and effortlessly.

The Jimmy BX7 Pro Max Mattress Vacuum Cleaner

This handheld device kills mites and disperses dust and debris with incredible suction, UV lighting, and high temperatures, leaving mattresses, bedding, and upholstery allergen and dirt-free. Its advanced features include:

Graphene Heating : Utilizing revolutionary technology, the vacuum reaches 149°F within five seconds to deeply penetrate and effectively remove dust embedded in a mattress.

: Utilizing revolutionary technology, the vacuum reaches 149°F within five seconds to deeply penetrate and effectively remove dust embedded in a mattress. Enhanced UV-C Sterilization : This model features an upgraded UV-C light for more intense sterilization, providing a higher mite removal rate and better overall allergen control.

: This model features an upgraded UV-C light for more intense sterilization, providing a higher mite removal rate and better overall allergen control. Strong Suction Power : It boasts powerful suction of 16,000 Pa with nearly a 10-inch suction port, which means better removal of deeply embedded dust and mites, especially in thicker fabrics.

: It boasts powerful suction of 16,000 Pa with nearly a 10-inch suction port, which means better removal of deeply embedded dust and mites, especially in thicker fabrics. Three Cleaning Modes : With multiple modes for standard cleaning, sterilization, and heating, it offers a customizable cleaning approach that lets you adjust according to the surface.

: With multiple modes for standard cleaning, sterilization, and heating, it offers a customizable cleaning approach that lets you adjust according to the surface. Better Filtration Technology : A more advanced filtration system captures finer particles, ensuring no allergens are released back into the air.

: A more advanced filtration system captures finer particles, ensuring no allergens are released back into the air. Smart Sensor Technology: The built-in dust sensor detects fabric dust levels and uses LED color indicators (red for dirty, blue for clean) to provide real-time cleaning progress update

Available on Amazon priced at $199.99 it is not to be missed!

About Jimmy

Jimmy is one of the largest home appliance brands in the world and has over 30 years of expertise in smart cleaning solutions. It combines advanced cyclonic filtration, a patented roller brush, and UV sterilization in its mattress vacuum cleaners to remove dust mites, bacteria, and allergens, promoting a healthier home for families, allergy sufferers, and pet owners. As a pioneer in the category, JIMMY's UV mattress vacuum cleaners have been trusted by over 7 million families across 50+ countries, offering a smarter, cleaner way to improve indoor air quality and overall well-being.

Contact: [email protected]

