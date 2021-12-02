This Holiday Season, LongueVue Capital and Commander's Palace Support Families Still Rebuilding Following Hurricane Ida

Contributing both financial resources and human capital to the effort, the LongueVue Capital team – together with Commander's Palace, The Rotary Club of Houma, Second Harvest Food Bank, and other partners – have organized hot meal and supply distributions in Pointe-Aux-Chenes and Dulac, Louisiana to support those working tirelessly to rebuild their communities. At these events, which commenced in September and will continue throughout the remainder of 2021, the team will provide thousands of hot meals and distribute household supplies and other necessities to more than 250 families.