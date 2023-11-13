This Holiday Season Promises to be Miraculous!

"Miraculous™ – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" Celebrates the Holidays with the Launch of New Products Available Online and at Retail in the U.S., all for less than $20!

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enter a world of imaginative play with all new products launching in time for the holidays for fans of the globally popular animated series ZAG Heroez "Miraculous™ – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" and the blockbuster animated feature, "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie."

Miraculous™ Chibi Amusement Park: Rides & A Rescue Miracle Box Playset - a whole new parallel world full of surprises to discover! Each Playset comes with two Chibi Mini figures! ZAG Heroez "Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" The holiday season promises to be "Miraculous™" with all new products for fans of the popular animated series ZAG Heroez "Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" and the blockbuster animated feature, "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie."

Set in modern-day Paris, Marinette and Adrien magically transform into crime-fighting superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to protect their beloved city from evil… with a little help from magical jewels known as Miraculouses and their Kwamis. Ladybug and Cat Noir are partners in action, but in their normal lives, neither of them is aware of the other one's superhero identity! And while Marinette has a crush on Adrien, Adrien is in love with Marinette's alter ego, Ladybug. With action, comedy, romance, relationship dynamics, and intriguing villains, "Miraculous™" is a coming-of-age story about kids learning about believing in themselves and finding their true power – that they are the hero behind the mask!

All five seasons of the series and two one-hour animated specials are available in the U.S. on Disney Channel and Disney+; seasons one to three are also available on Netflix. And earlier this year, Netflix premiered "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie," the origin story of these two teens who stumble upon an ancient power and discover miraculous new destinies. The film is a beautiful exploration of friendship, identity, and what it means to be a hero.

Just in time for the holidays, a range of toy products are available to delight fans this season. Included in the line-up are the following from Playmates Toys and ZAG:

Miraculous ™ Ladybug Movie Fashion Doll

Miraculous Ladybug is dressed to shine in this 10.5" fashion doll featuring an exclusive deluxe, sparkly version of her superhero bodysuit, created just for the movie! Removable accessories include a bodysuit, booties, earrings, and a new yoyo accessory with gold ornate details. The doll has fifteen points of articulation for the ultimate in superhero action. (Ages 4+, $16.99 USD , Target.com and Amazon).





Miraculous Ladybug is dressed to shine in this 10.5" fashion doll featuring an exclusive deluxe, sparkly version of her superhero bodysuit, created just for the movie! Removable accessories include a bodysuit, booties, earrings, and a new yoyo accessory with gold ornate details. The doll has fifteen points of articulation for the ultimate in superhero action. (Ages 4+, , Target.com and Amazon). Miraculous ™ Chibi Amusement Park: Rides & A Rescue Miracle Box Playset

Housed in Master Fu's Miracle Box , this mini playset is inspired by the amusement park where Stormy Weather came to wreak havoc! There are many fun things to see and do—all in mini chibi scale! De-evilize Paris with chibi-designed Ladybug and Stormy Weather mini figures; ride on the Ferris wheel or the spinning carousel and relax in the picnic areas! Surprises include a hidden Kwami, an opening frozen dome, a flipping water fountain, and a pull-up ticket booth! (Ages 4+, $12.99 USD , Target.com and Amazon).





Housed in Master Fu's , this mini playset is inspired by the amusement park where came to wreak havoc! There are many fun things to see and do—all in mini chibi scale! De-evilize with chibi-designed Ladybug and mini figures; ride on the Ferris wheel or the spinning carousel and relax in the picnic areas! Surprises include a hidden Kwami, an opening frozen dome, a flipping water fountain, and a pull-up ticket booth! (Ages 4+, , Target.com and Amazon). Miraculous™ Magic Heroez Transformation Surprise Marinette

These 10.5" dolls feature a transformation surprise that reveals a uniquely designed hero style. Add Marinette and the pink packet of magical powder to the Miraculous tube and watch her mysterious transformation into a fox, rabbit, ladybug, turtle, or bee hero! Each doll includes three surprise accessories. There are five dolls available in the line. (Ages 4+, $16.99 USD , Target.com).





These 10.5" dolls feature a transformation surprise that reveals a uniquely designed hero style. Add Marinette and the pink packet of magical powder to the Miraculous tube and watch her mysterious transformation into a fox, rabbit, ladybug, turtle, or bee hero! Each doll includes three surprise accessories. There are five dolls available in the line. (Ages 4+, , Target.com). Miraculous™ Ladybug Dress Up Set

"Be Brave, Be Strong, Be Miraculous" with this accessory-filled Dress Up Set! Included are Ladybug's signature red and black mask, clip-on earrings, yoyo, and her Kwami, Tikki! Fans can create their own Ladybug adventures based on the popular animated series. (Ages 4+, $16.99 , Target.com).

And the perfect gift for under $10 from Wyncor:

Miraculous™ is the first brand to feature on the all-new Miraball™️, a collectible toy with two "Little but Legendary" surprises. Boasting new patented technology, the 2¾" diameter colorful blind pack ball reveals two secrets. Under the wrap is a collectible metal dangler ball. When the ball is popped open, a large hidden plush charm expands to over 4" in diameter, thanks to the innovation of a new ultra-shrinkable memory foam plush. (Recommended ages 6+, $9.99 USD , Target.com and Amazon).

A co-production between ZAG and Mediawan Kids & Family, Miraculous™ has become a global phenomenon with over 37 billion views on YouTube (authorized and user-generated content); over 250 million downloads of the official app; and over 550 million+ plays on Roblox. Miraculous is the winner of 30+ awards, and over 300 million products have been sold.

About ZAG

ZAG is a global independent entertainment studio specializing in world-class storytelling across TV, film, and digital platforms. ZAG's foundation is rooted in compelling characters, limitless imagination, and masterful storytelling infused with original musical scores. The company is home to world-class entertainment properties under the ZAG HEROEZ label, including "Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" and "Ghostforce." The company is also in production on the animated musical feature "Melody" starring singer, songwriter, and actress, Katy Perry. www.zag.com

Media Contact:

Carol Holdsworth

8052521848

[email protected]

SOURCE ZAG