This HR Tech Company is Solving the Everyday Pain of People Management Challenges for Managers

Culturro, a company combining AI and People Science, launches Risely, an AI coach for people managers looking to create high-performing teams.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Culturro today announced the launch of Risely, an AI coach for people managers and leaders. Risely helps managers in real-time to solve their daily people challenges and, in turn, helps them create high-performing teams.

Risely is an AI-enabled coaching platform for leadership development. It helps leaders and managers to solve people challenges impeding their team's growth.

"In my 17 years of career, I have worked with several managers and been a manager to many. In the last five years, we have worked with 200+ managers, and one thing became clear, managers are pivotal for any organization. Managers must ensure that the team performs optimally and meets or exceeds the management's expectations. The team and manager's working relationship impacts the end performance of the team. But often, managers are unaware of their blindspots and have little idea where things go wrong. They deal with different challenges with different people on the team. Bad working relationships impact the careers, health, and well-being of everyone involved. This is why we designed Risely," says Ashish Manchanda, Founder & CEO at Risely.

"Leadership and Manager development is ~30Bn $ market growing 10% annually. But we still observe trends such as #TheGreatResignation and #QuiteQuitting. So, what's missing, we asked ourselves. Most current solutions fail at some point and don't create the correct impact for their clients. There is a clear need for a solution that focuses on people managers' problems, is in the flow of work, works consistently at scale, and doesn't bite the pocket," added Ashish.

According to the statement from the company, Risely has been in early access so far with a host of managers from Fortune 500 companies such as SAP, Zalando, Wayfair, Axtria, Caastle, Incedo, Micron, Byju's, and AES, among others. These managers have not only been the early users of the product but have also helped shape it since the early days.

"Risely has been a game-changer for my team and me. The customized tips my team and I get daily have helped us create stronger working relationships. We are more confident in our ability to deliver on our objectives," says Prashanth BN, AVP Technology at Byju's, an early Risely user.

Risely is simple to set up. The manager starts by configuring their details and the challenges they face with the team. They have the option to customize challenges for different team members. Once set up, Risely creates a Learn Journey, a step-by-step process through which Risely starts guiding the manager daily. The learning comprises a daily bite-sized learning tip focused on one challenge or skill in the Learn Journey or a detailed toolkit the manager gets at stipulated times. The manager can track their progress through different skill assessments built into the system. Additionally, Risely is offering a host of resources such as toolkits and leadership skills self-assessments for Managers.

For more information on Risely, visit www.risely.me.

About Culturro: Culturro is an HR tech company leveraging AI and People Science to solve organizational problems.

Media Contact:

Ashish Manchanda

+1 650 353-2320

[email protected]

SOURCE Culturro Inc.