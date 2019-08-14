This Independence Day, Give India's Children The Childhood They Deserve

NEW DELHI, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India gained independence 72 years ago, and is currently on a trajectory of development that will hopefully lead her to become a roaring economy of $5 trillion by the next five years. Over the past 7 decades, the country has witnessed astounding progress and achieved some milestones one can truly boast of.

But a closer look at the reality suggests that while the country has grown by leaps and bounds, a large section of India's children are still denied of their basic rights – their rights to education, to health and nutrition, to safety or to be free from exploitation.

While the Government has taken quite a few measures to address the reality, recent statistics show that 1 in every 3 children in India are still under-nourished (NFHS-4), 1 in 10 are engaged in child labour (Census 2011), 3 in 10 complete age-appropriate education (U-DISE 16-17), and 1 in every 3 child brides in the world is a girl from India (UNICEF).

Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY – Child Rights & You observes, "Amidst India's fast-paced growth, a large section of our children is denied of childhood which is free of challenges. As we celebrate our 73rd Independence Day, it's imperative to recognize that for them the struggle for freedom still continues."

"This was the reason the organization set off in its journey four decades ago," Puja recollects. "Since 1979, we have been working relentlessly to bridge the gap between people who work to bring change for children at the grassroots, and people who have resources to make it possible."

"Celebration of India's independence is incomplete when children, one-third of the country's total population, are struggling for freedom from various social challenges. To change the status and empower them, individuals from all factions of the society and from all walks of life should come forward and contribute in bringing the perspective shift for children," Puja Marwaha adds.

CRY - Child Rights and You is an Indian NGO that believes in every child's right to a happy, healthy and creative childhood. For the last 40 years, CRY through its 850 initiatives have worked to ensure lasting change in the lives of more than 3 million underprivileged children, across 19 states in India. For more information please visit us at http://www.cry.org/ .

