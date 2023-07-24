THIS IS "BIG" - THE LUCKY SNAKE AT SHOWBOAT OFFICIALLY BECOMES THE LARGEST ARCADE IN THE WORLD WITH INSTALLATION OF CUSTOM-FABRICATED ZOLTAR

Showboat Resort

24 Jul, 2023, 08:27 ET

The Timeless Arcade Classic Is the Largest Zoltar Machine in the World

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Showboat Resort Atlantic City is proud to announce the addition of the world's largest Zoltar machine to its Lucky Snake Arcade, catapulting it to officially become the world's largest arcade. The iconic fortune-telling machine was one of the very first arcade games ever created and was made even more famous by the award-winning movie "Big" featuring Tom Hanks. Guests and visitors of Showboat can experience history and have their fortune told by the record-breaking animatronic machine located in the lobby walkway leading into the arcade.

Zoltar at Lucky Snake Arcade at The Showboat Resort
Perfect for fun photo ops and receiving words of wisdom or wishes granted, the Zoltar machine allows adults to relive a classic relic of the past and kids to encounter an amusing form of clairvoyant entertainment. Each fortune costs $2. The custom-made Zoltar was manufactured in the U.S. and is 100% American-made. It measures 5x5 feet and is 11 feet tall, making it the largest Zoltar machine in the world. It joins the already-installed Zoltan machine, better known as the evil stepbrother of Zoltar.

"We are honored to officially become the largest arcade in the world with this installation of the world's largest Zoltar machine," said Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner. "We take pride in bringing a wide variety of family-friendly entertainment to Atlantic City, and the addition of this iconic fortune-telling machine offers guests a classic experience of wholesome fun."

As the largest arcade in the world, the Lucky Snake is a more than 200,000 square-foot venue which features the 40,000 square-foot Raceway Go Kart Indoor Track and more than 600 games, including pinball, virtual reality, bowling and more. As part of the launch of The Showboat Resort, the arcade expansion includes additional attractions that have been rolled out this summer including disco-themed roller blading, state-of-the-art, classic games-themed mini golf, and a 40-foot-tall climbing wall.

On July 4th, Blatstein debuted ISLAND Waterpark, which is the world's largest indoor beachfront waterpark. The $100 million entertainment experience, along with Lucky Snake and its attractions, casts Atlantic City as an all-encompassing family destination, reigniting its reputation as America's Favorite Playground.

Showboat Resort is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City 08401. For more information call (609)487-4600 or visit https://www.showboathotelac.com/.

About Tower Investments
Based in Philadelphia, Tower Investments, Inc. ("Tower") is a leading developer of retail, entertainment, mixed use, residential and commercial properties in the Philadelphia area. Since 1978, the company has distinguished itself as an innovator and pioneer, finding significant opportunities in areas overlooked and underserved by more traditional firms. Tower is a privately held development company with expertise in all aspects of planning, design, construction, financing and leasing, and is known for its aggressive and creative urban investments in major projects.

