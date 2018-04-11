This Is How Olmeca Altos™ Tequila Hosts A Family Fiesta

Altos is made in Mexico and damn proud of it. Inspired by family ideals and hospitality, the brand is rooted in its cultural heritage and traditions. With the J. Hernandez and Sons Bodega, Altos is paying homage to the family bodegas across the country that embody and define the culture of local neighborhoods.

Kicking off in mid-April, the J. Hernandez and Sons Bodega experience will be open for two nights in each of the six cities that it visits. Featuring vibrant, locally-inspired cocktails from Bar Lab's curators Elad Zvi and Gabriel Orta, the stores will be filled with unique family food that incorporate an Altos twist.

The real party starts as guests are welcomed into the store's back of house, a space traditionally reserved for the family and employees only. While Altos is selective about which agave make it into the VIP room at the distillery, all guests at the J. Hernandez and Sons Bodega will be welcomed into the family.

Altos' family roots run deep. The brand was born from a humble and passionate collaboration between the brand's own Master Distiller of 17 years, Jesus Hernandez, and internationally renowned bartenders Henry Besant and Dre Masso. As bartenders, Besant and Masso were looking to curate a tequila that could easily be sipped on its own or used in cocktails, without breaking the bank. This trio saw a unique opportunity to create an exceptionally high-quality tequila at an affordable price by weaving together authentic traditions with modern technologies. Masso will be onsite throughout the traveling pop-up experience to share the Altos family story.

"The entrepreneurship and hospitality at the core of these family-run bodegas help define the unique and distinctive characteristics of neighborhoods across the country," said Andrew Brimer, Senior Brand Manager, Altos, Pernod Ricard USA. "J. Hernandez and Sons shows the connection between the corner stores and Altos; we believe in the importance of celebrating and sustaining family, friends and the appreciation for cultural traditions that bind us together."

As part of this event series, Altos is adding Action Bronson to the family tree. The acclaimed VICE TV personality, chef and rapper, will host the J. Hernandez and Sons Bodega in both Los Angeles and New York.

"I'm no stranger to bodegas and the important role these family-run businesses play in the neighborhood. It's dope that Altos is celebrating bodegas by bringing people together," said Action Bronson. "Throughout my time in the culinary world, authenticity, quality, culture and entrepreneurism are what keep the community booming, which is why I'm stoked to be involved in these events."

Follow along, as J. Hernandez and Sons Bodega travels to the following cities:

Los Angeles, CA – April 16 + 17

– + 17 Denver, CO – April 30 + May 1

– + Austin, TX – May 14 + 15

– May 14 + 15 Nashville, TN – May 21 + 22

– + 22 New York, NY – June 11 + 12

– + 12 Chicago, IL – June 18 + 19

