Jul 11, 2024, 00:10 ET

QUFU, China, July 11, 2024 

A mountain does not have to be high; its fame lies in the presence of immortals. Located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of Qufu's urban area, there stands a hill at an altitude of over 300 meters. Because of the birth of Confucius, it has become a world-renowned hill sacred to Confucianism—this is Nishan. Here, every step you take reveals a new scene, and every corner holds a story. Here, one finally comes to realize the meaning of the saying "the wise delight in mountains, and the benevolent delight in water."

